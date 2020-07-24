METRO
BELCHER, Jeffrey M., 58, of Chester.
COSTAS, Nick Gus, 59, of Richmond.
JONES, Bernard Andrew, 74, of New Kent.
LOTH, Joseph Franklin Sr., 70, of Mechanicsville.
NASH, Clarice Dowdy, 91, of Hanover.
TOTTEN, Randolph Fowler, of Richmond.
TURNER, Lloyd Earl, 72, of Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
BURWELL, Mary, 88, of Clarksville.
JOHNSON, James, 26, of Clarksville.
MAHAFFEY, Francis Delorme Sr., 72, of Woodford.
MILNER, Judith, 73, of Suffolk.
