METRO
ALLEN, Alma Seay, 95, of Mechanicsville.
ATKINS, Laura Harris, 89, of Henrico.
BAKER, Darrel Lee, 64, of Chesterfield.
BARBOUR, Ella, of Richmond.
BAXTER, JT, 86, of Henrico.
COX, Preston C. Jr., 77, of Crozier.
DAVIDSON, Estil Frank Jr., 67, of Chester.
GREEN, Hattie Matilda, 77, of Richmond.
HARRIS, Mary D., 76, of Hanover.
HENLEY, Phillip L., 66, of Richmond.
HEPPERT, Mike, 69, of Glen Allen.
HUDSON, Betty Fore, 89, of Richmond.
KEYS-CHAVIS, Edna, 66, of Richmond.
LIGGON, Gus Jr., 90, of Chesterfield.
MACK, Donald, 71, of Richmond.
MEREDITH, Mary, 78, of Richmond.
MILLHEIM, Charles Bernard Jr., 67, of Richmond.
PRIMMER, Jeffress Craddock, 75, of Powhatan.
SMITH, David Raymond, 71, of Doswell.
SMITH, Tamika Shantel, 43, of Richmond.
VERNON, Ralph Edward, 87, of North Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
MITCHELL, Douglas Jerome, 67, of Amelia.
PURYEAR, Alfred Duncan, 60, of Springfield.
WRIGHT, Elinor Danzberger, 88, of Rockbridge.
