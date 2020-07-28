METRO

ALVIS, Harold Benjamin, 77, of Oilville.

AVERY, James Arthur, 88, of Chesterfield.

BOSTAIN, Edward Jackson Jr., 68, of Hanover.

CASTLEBURY, Doris Elizabeth, 84, of North Chesterfield.

CHALKLEY, Franklin Sidney, 95, of Richmond.

CLAXTON, Margie, 88, of Goochland.

COX-WILLS, Jeanette A., 66, of Powhatan.

DANCE, G. Hunter Jr., 64, of Chesterfield.

EVINGTON, Harriet Delano, 78, of Chesterfield.

GEORGE, Bridget Bridie, 97, of Richmond.

HOLDER, Lewis R., 65, of Henrico.

HOLMES, Laura Reid, 95, of Richmond.

LAWHORN, Nathaniel Isaac, 29, of Hanover.

McGANN, Travis, 38, of Sandston.

MEREDITH, Mary, 78, of Richmond.

OWENS, Percy Jr., 37, of Richmond.

TALLEY, Cheryl Lynn, 48, of Richmond.

TOMS, Kenneth Sr., 44, of Henrico.

TURNER, Thomas A. Sr., 85, of Mechanicsville.

WILLIS, Bruce Wayne, 62, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

AFFLERBACH, Donald Jay, 53, of Burkeville.

BOSWELL, Chuck, 81, of Colonial Heights.

JENNINGS, Marvin Edward Jr., 93, of Clarksville.

KIRKSEY, Hazel Brannan, 79, of Hopewell.

MARTIN, Bobby, 86, of Surry.

STINSON, James C., 73, of Crewe.

SYDNOR, Joyce Lochte, 81, of Westmoreland.

WARRINER, William Kerr, 97, of Crewe.

