METRO
ALVIS, Harold Benjamin, 77, of Oilville.
AVERY, James Arthur, 88, of Chesterfield.
BOSTAIN, Edward Jackson Jr., 68, of Hanover.
CASTLEBURY, Doris Elizabeth, 84, of North Chesterfield.
CHALKLEY, Franklin Sidney, 95, of Richmond.
CLAXTON, Margie, 88, of Goochland.
COX-WILLS, Jeanette A., 66, of Powhatan.
DANCE, G. Hunter Jr., 64, of Chesterfield.
EVINGTON, Harriet Delano, 78, of Chesterfield.
GEORGE, Bridget Bridie, 97, of Richmond.
HOLDER, Lewis R., 65, of Henrico.
HOLMES, Laura Reid, 95, of Richmond.
LAWHORN, Nathaniel Isaac, 29, of Hanover.
McGANN, Travis, 38, of Sandston.
MEREDITH, Mary, 78, of Richmond.
OWENS, Percy Jr., 37, of Richmond.
TALLEY, Cheryl Lynn, 48, of Richmond.
TOMS, Kenneth Sr., 44, of Henrico.
TURNER, Thomas A. Sr., 85, of Mechanicsville.
WILLIS, Bruce Wayne, 62, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
AFFLERBACH, Donald Jay, 53, of Burkeville.
BOSWELL, Chuck, 81, of Colonial Heights.
JENNINGS, Marvin Edward Jr., 93, of Clarksville.
KIRKSEY, Hazel Brannan, 79, of Hopewell.
MARTIN, Bobby, 86, of Surry.
STINSON, James C., 73, of Crewe.
SYDNOR, Joyce Lochte, 81, of Westmoreland.
WARRINER, William Kerr, 97, of Crewe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.