METRO
BELCHER, Barbara-lyn, 76, of Richmond.
CARTER, Donald Gibson, 80, of Mechanicsville.
DUNLAP, Samuel Leroy, 71, of Richmond.
JENNINGS, Laura Bell Marshall, 64, of Richmond.
KEYS-CHAVIS, Edna Elizabeth, 66, of Chester.
KING, Lucy A., 85, of Richmond.
LEONARD, Ruby Mae, 92, of Powhatan.
RANDLE, Odell P., 81, of Richmond.
ROBINSON, Dale, 65, of Richmond.
THORPE, Shirley C., 57, of Henrico.
WHITE, William Randolph, 67, of Richmond.
WORLEY, Henry Clay, 81, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BUGG, Helen Dortch, 92, of Clarksville.
COOK, Rosa Hamlett, 96, of Crystal Hill.
JUSTICE, Vanessa Christine, 66, of Hopewell.
SAUNDERS, Hazel Williams, 81, of Halifax.
SCOTT, Charles Edward, 88, of Cumberland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.