METRO
BARBOUR, Ella Mae, 94, of Richmond.
CAMPBELL, Rebecca Sue, 66, of Hanover.
CLAXTON, Margie, 88, of Goochland.
GREEN, Jimmie, of Richmond.
HANEY, Beverly Champion, 77, of Quinton.
HEMBY, Russell Leroy Sr., 68, of Richmond.
HILLIARD, James Stuart, 52, of Hanover.
HOOPER, Murlean, 84, of Henrico.
LEWIS, Anthony Allen, 63, of Richmond.
RANDOLPH, Ethel Bernice, 82, of Richmond.
SELLERS, Joseph, 92, of Chesterfield.
SQUIRES, Doris C., 83, of Hanover.
WHITE, Bernard Daniel, 72, of North Chesterfield.
WHITTAKER, Robert Glen, 35, of Petersburg.
VIRGINIA
CRUTCHER, Beatrice, 77, of Petersburg.
MILLS, Michael R., 71, of Prince George.
MOOREFIELD, Eugene Gary, 78, of Nathalie.
ELSEWHERE
FARMER, Lois Utley, 93, of Bluffton, S.C.
