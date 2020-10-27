 Skip to main content
Obituary list for October 28, 2020
METRO

METRO

ALDRIDGE, Faye, 81, of Richmond.

ASCARI, Otto Paul, 88, of Richmond.

AYER, Ann Ottiano, 91, of Henrico.

BAKER, Brittony Mechelle, 25, of Richmond.

BEAZLEY, Audrey Virginia Woolard, 87, of Ashland.

BROOKS, Margie E., 85, of Chesterfield.

CARNELL, Richard Harold Jr., 52, of Chesterfield.

CARTER, Lisa J., 59, of Richmond.

COLLIER, Jean McClary, 80, of Richmond.

CRAWLEY, Andrew A. Jr., 72, of Richmond.

DABNEY, William S. Jr., 58, of Goochland.

DONALDSON, Carol Teresa, 59, of New Kent.

DOSWELL, Roberta Carter, 94, of Richmond.

HAGUE, Alton Avey, 85, of Henrico.

HOLLIDAY, Archie Cade, 90, of Midlothian.

LATHAM, Patsy Jane, 80, of Mechanicsville.

LOWE, Nancy E., 78, of Henrico.

MITCHELL, Patricia O., 69, of Richmond.

OSBORNE, Lindsay Erin, 43, of Rockville.

PARKER, Paul, 92, of North Chesterfield.

PEARSON, Patricia Marlene, 72, of Midlothian.

ROWLAND, George Michael, 63, of Chesterfield.

SCOTT, Ashley, 45, of Richmond.

SEALS, Deborah Edwards, 60, of Richmond.

SHELTON, Margaret Ann, of Richmond.

SIMMONS, Booker T., 87, of Richmond.

THOMPSON, Barbara J., 68, of Montpelier.

WINSTON, Charles W., 57, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

GEHLER, Barbara C., 59, of Colonial Heights.

THURSTON, Frances, 97, of Columbia.

ELSEWHERE

NORMAN, Peggy, 86, of Pine Hurst, N.C.

