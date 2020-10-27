Obituary list for October 28, 2020

METRO
ALDRIDGE, Faye, 81, of Richmond.
ASCARI, Otto Paul, 88, of Richmond.
AYER, Ann Ottiano, 91, of Henrico.
BAKER, Brittony Mechelle, 25, of Richmond.
BEAZLEY, Audrey Virginia Woolard, 87, of Ashland.
BROOKS, Margie E., 85, of Chesterfield.
CARNELL, Richard Harold Jr., 52, of Chesterfield.
CARTER, Lisa J., 59, of Richmond.
COLLIER, Jean McClary, 80, of Richmond.
CRAWLEY, Andrew A. Jr., 72, of Richmond.
DABNEY, William S. Jr., 58, of Goochland.
DONALDSON, Carol Teresa, 59, of New Kent.
DOSWELL, Roberta Carter, 94, of Richmond.
HAGUE, Alton Avey, 85, of Henrico.
HOLLIDAY, Archie Cade, 90, of Midlothian.
LATHAM, Patsy Jane, 80, of Mechanicsville.
LOWE, Nancy E., 78, of Henrico.
MITCHELL, Patricia O., 69, of Richmond.
OSBORNE, Lindsay Erin, 43, of Rockville.
PARKER, Paul, 92, of North Chesterfield.
PEARSON, Patricia Marlene, 72, of Midlothian.
ROWLAND, George Michael, 63, of Chesterfield.
SCOTT, Ashley, 45, of Richmond.
SEALS, Deborah Edwards, 60, of Richmond.
SHELTON, Margaret Ann, of Richmond.
SIMMONS, Booker T., 87, of Richmond.
THOMPSON, Barbara J., 68, of Montpelier.
WINSTON, Charles W., 57, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
GEHLER, Barbara C., 59, of Colonial Heights.
THURSTON, Frances, 97, of Columbia.
ELSEWHERE
NORMAN, Peggy, 86, of Pine Hurst, N.C.
