Obituary list for September 1, 2020

METRO
AMOS, Ruby R., 101, of Oilville.
BINGHAM, Marcellus, 86, of Richmond.
BRAXTON, Bernice C., 86, of Richmond.
BROWN, Susie J., 86, of Henrico.
CALDWELL, John Mark, 67, of Chesterfield.
COLES, Connie Cephas Jr., 86, of Rockville.
COOLEY, James E. Jr., 83, of Richmond.
DeLOATCHE, R. Graydon, 90, of Henrico.
GLADDEN, Samuel I., 79, of Chester.
HOLT, Terry L. Sr., 62, of Chesterfield.
HOWELL, James David, 61, of Henrico.
NICELY, Rickey, 67, of Chesterfield.
OXENHAM, Anna Brauer, 93, of Richmond.
PERRY, Cecilia S., 86, of Richmond.
REAVES, Judy Roane, 66, of Ashland.
RICHARDSON, Haywood McKinley, 73, of Henrico.
ROBBEN, Herman Joseph Jr., 84, of Powhatan.
STECH, John Robert, 94, of South Chesterfield.
THURSTON, Mable Kidwell, 95, of Quinton.
WHITE, Blanche J., of Richmond.
WOMACK, Florence Winton, 99, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BEARD, William McDonald, 85, of King William.
DALTON, Ruthella Dukes, 88, of Blackstone.
KING, Frances Wilborn, 68, of Nathalie.
LATHAM, Cynthia Ricciardi, 61, of Colonial Heights.
SADLER, Clarence Franklin, 91, of Weems.
THOMAS, James, 73, of South Hill.
WALLS, Mack Leslie, 69, of Surry.
ELSEWHERE
RICHARDSON, James Golda, 40, of Nassau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.