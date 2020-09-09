 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Obituary list for September 10, 2020
0 comments

Obituary list for September 10, 2020

  • 0

METRO

BRANCHE, Karen R., of Richmond.

CAGE, Patrick James, 39, of Hanover.

COKES, Randolph G. Sr., 80, of Henrico.

CUNNINGHAM, Wilhelmina Jackson, 89, of Richmond.

DAVIS, Frances Ruth, 72, of Richmond.

DUNCAN, Harvell Evon, 72, of Mechanicsville.

HARRIS, Norma Edwards Carter, 105, of Hanover.

HUFFMAN, Jeanette Green, 85, of Henrico.

LOCKHART, Joshua Deshon, 28, of Glen Allen.

McCABE, Mary Elizabeth, 92, of Henrico.

MEIGHAN, Carolyn Ann Byrd, 71, of Sandston.

RIDDLE, Elizabeth Jane Hunt, 95, of Henrico.

SMITH, Barbara A., 73, of Richmond.

STEVENS, Genevieve Johnson, 86, of Hanover.

TUCKER, Phyllis Gibson, 83, of Richmond.

VAN CAMP, Bernice T., 100, of Hanover.

WILLIAMS, Rex Anthony, 65, of Henrico.

VIRGINIA

BANTON, Myrtle Walton, 96, of Farmville.

BLAIR, Louis Helion, 81, of Rockbridge Baths.

MULL, Lloyd Jerome, 85, of Farmville.

SHEFFIELD, Rosalie Spain, 92, of Dinwiddie.

WRAY, Shirley Curran Webster, 90, of McKenney.

Tags

Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News