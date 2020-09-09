Obituary list for September 10, 2020

METRO
BRANCHE, Karen R., of Richmond.
CAGE, Patrick James, 39, of Hanover.
COKES, Randolph G. Sr., 80, of Henrico.
CUNNINGHAM, Wilhelmina Jackson, 89, of Richmond.
DAVIS, Frances Ruth, 72, of Richmond.
DUNCAN, Harvell Evon, 72, of Mechanicsville.
HARRIS, Norma Edwards Carter, 105, of Hanover.
HUFFMAN, Jeanette Green, 85, of Henrico.
LOCKHART, Joshua Deshon, 28, of Glen Allen.
McCABE, Mary Elizabeth, 92, of Henrico.
MEIGHAN, Carolyn Ann Byrd, 71, of Sandston.
RIDDLE, Elizabeth Jane Hunt, 95, of Henrico.
SMITH, Barbara A., 73, of Richmond.
STEVENS, Genevieve Johnson, 86, of Hanover.
TUCKER, Phyllis Gibson, 83, of Richmond.
VAN CAMP, Bernice T., 100, of Hanover.
WILLIAMS, Rex Anthony, 65, of Henrico.
VIRGINIA
BANTON, Myrtle Walton, 96, of Farmville.
BLAIR, Louis Helion, 81, of Rockbridge Baths.
MULL, Lloyd Jerome, 85, of Farmville.
SHEFFIELD, Rosalie Spain, 92, of Dinwiddie.
WRAY, Shirley Curran Webster, 90, of McKenney.
