Obituary list for September 11, 2020
METRO

ALLEN, Carol A., 81, of Richmond.

ANDERSON, Beverly Mickens, 70, of Ashland.

DAVIS, Frances Ruth, 72, of Richmond.

GATHERS, Monica Lynn, 51, of Richmond.

HENDERSON, Dorothy R., 67, of Richmond.

WILLIAMS, Rex Anthony, 65, of Henrico.

VIRGINIA

FARRAR, Ernest Cartrelle, 80, of Chase City.

POLLARD, Burrell, 66, of West Point.

SHELL, Charles Edward, 88, of Roanoke.

SMITH, Dorothy, 105, of Cumberland.

ELSEWHERE

HEATH, Alice Rebecca Nelson, 76, of Sanford, N.C.

SWADER, Judith Rae, 76, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

