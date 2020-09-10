Obituary list for September 11, 2020

METRO
ALLEN, Carol A., 81, of Richmond.
ANDERSON, Beverly Mickens, 70, of Ashland.
DAVIS, Frances Ruth, 72, of Richmond.
GATHERS, Monica Lynn, 51, of Richmond.
HENDERSON, Dorothy R., 67, of Richmond.
WILLIAMS, Rex Anthony, 65, of Henrico.
VIRGINIA
FARRAR, Ernest Cartrelle, 80, of Chase City.
POLLARD, Burrell, 66, of West Point.
SHELL, Charles Edward, 88, of Roanoke.
SMITH, Dorothy, 105, of Cumberland.
ELSEWHERE
HEATH, Alice Rebecca Nelson, 76, of Sanford, N.C.
SWADER, Judith Rae, 76, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.