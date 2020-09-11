 Skip to main content
Obituary list for September 12, 2020
METRO

BARHAM, Samuel D. III, 91, of Richmond.

BUDAJI, Helen Marie, 93, of Henrico.

COKES, Randolph G. Sr., 80, of Henrico.

DESTINE, Vermell, 78, of Henrico.

KENNEY, Kalada M., 42, of Richmond.

MUDD, Robert Gardiner, of Richmond.

TAYLOR, Ronald C. Jr., 45, of Richmond.

TURNER, Shelia Jackson, 67, of Chesterfield.

VIRGINIA

HUGHES, Karen Denise, 55, of Vernon Hill.

ROBERTSON, Bobbie Gaines, 85, of Crewe.

