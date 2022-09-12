Obituary list for September 13, 2022

METRO
AUSTIN, Stephanie Johnson, 53, of Henrico.
AYERS, Ralph Kenneth Jr., 86, of Midlothian.
BRACEY, Willie Jr., of Richmond.
BURTON, Janice Thompson, 75, of Midlothian.
CHAPMAN, Jane Rebman, of Richmond.
FIELD, Walter J., 86, of Richmond.
GILES, Henry Ellice III, 94, of Richmond.
GLASS, Elwood Gray III, 79, of Henrico.
HUNTER, Jill K., 51, of North Chesterfield.
JACOBS, Virginia L., 87, of Richmond.
JONES, Andrea, 62, of Richmond.
JONES, Thelma Howell, 97, of Sandston.
JONES, William Rawles, 92, of Chesterfield.
KAMERMAYER, Patricia Diane, 88, of Chesterfield.
KNIGHT, Trudie Howard, 69, of Mechanicsville.
NELSON, Grace Moore, 84, of Richmond.
REID, Joan E., 60, of Richmond.
RIST, H. Andrew, 75, of North Chesterfield.
ROANE, Drucilla E., 80, of Richmond.
ROBINSON, Paul Kerwin, 76, of Richmond.
SAMMONS, Thomas Monroe, 91, of North Chesterfield.
SMYTH, June Brauer, 88, of Richmond.
SNEAD, Wayne Wilson, 64, of Goochland.
VIRGINIA
GLASSCOCK, Betty Hale, 88, of Brodnax.
MCKENNEY, Dorothy Edna, 91, of King William.
SETTLE, Judy Mccraw, 73, of Amelia.