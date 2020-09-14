 Skip to main content
Obituary list for September 15, 2020
METRO

BARHAM, Samuel D. III, 91, of Richmond.

BASS, Ray McKinley, 66, of Richmond.

BOULDIN, John Patterson, 70, of Richmond.

BOUWENSE, Edith Chaney, 90, of Chesterfield.

CLAY, Joyce Holder, 83, of Chesterfield.

CROWDER, Nancy Lee, 81, of Henrico.

CURTIS-McMAY, Loretta, 52, of Richmond.

DIXON, Leon, 92, of Midlothian.

FAYMAN, Selma, 93, of Richmond.

FLEMING, Viola, 81, of Richmond.

HENRY, John E., 89, of Henrico.

INGE, Rebecca Currin, 86, of North Chesterfield.

KAUR, Malvinder, 67, of Glen Allen.

MEADE, Freida Conway, 64, of North Chesterfield.

PEPPERS, John Lee, 63, of Powhatan.

RUSSELL, Wayne, 50, of Richmond.

THOMPSON, Stella Upshur, 94, of Richmond.

WILMOTH, Cecil Lee Sr., 78, of Chesterfield.

VIRGINIA

BRADLEY, Rebecca Hummel, 74, of Springfield.

BRADSHAW, Thomas, 72, of Aylett.

HOUSE, Alvin Morrow, 81, of Beaverdam.

MEDLIN, Hazel Jean, 80, of Tappahannock.

THROCKMORTON, Mattie Snead, 99, of Clover.

ELSEWHERE

TAYLOR, Robert E., 72, of Chapin, S.C.

