Obituary list for September 15, 2020

METRO
BARHAM, Samuel D. III, 91, of Richmond.
BASS, Ray McKinley, 66, of Richmond.
BOULDIN, John Patterson, 70, of Richmond.
BOUWENSE, Edith Chaney, 90, of Chesterfield.
CLAY, Joyce Holder, 83, of Chesterfield.
CROWDER, Nancy Lee, 81, of Henrico.
CURTIS-McMAY, Loretta, 52, of Richmond.
DIXON, Leon, 92, of Midlothian.
FAYMAN, Selma, 93, of Richmond.
FLEMING, Viola, 81, of Richmond.
HENRY, John E., 89, of Henrico.
INGE, Rebecca Currin, 86, of North Chesterfield.
KAUR, Malvinder, 67, of Glen Allen.
MEADE, Freida Conway, 64, of North Chesterfield.
PEPPERS, John Lee, 63, of Powhatan.
RUSSELL, Wayne, 50, of Richmond.
THOMPSON, Stella Upshur, 94, of Richmond.
WILMOTH, Cecil Lee Sr., 78, of Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
BRADLEY, Rebecca Hummel, 74, of Springfield.
BRADSHAW, Thomas, 72, of Aylett.
HOUSE, Alvin Morrow, 81, of Beaverdam.
MEDLIN, Hazel Jean, 80, of Tappahannock.
THROCKMORTON, Mattie Snead, 99, of Clover.
ELSEWHERE
TAYLOR, Robert E., 72, of Chapin, S.C.
