Obituary list for September 16, 2020
METRO

BARHAM, Samuel D. III, 91, of Richmond.

BISHOP, William Newberry, 90, of Chester.

CAMPBELL, Nellwyn, 93, of Mechanicsville.

DAY, Lawrence N. Jr., 64, of Highland Springs.

DUCK, Eileen Mays, 87, of Richmond.

DYSON, Gail Lenora, 69, of Richmond.

GORDON, Annette, of Richmond.

GREGORY, Laverne D., 48, of Henrico.

GRIFFIN, Linda Joyce, 66, of Richmond.

JACKSON, Deborah Roberts, 65, of Henrico.

JONES, Alan W., 76, of Henrico.

MEADE, Earl D., 81, of Mechanicsville.

SCATES, Gerald Bryan, 89, of Richmond.

SMITH, Florence G., 84, of Richmond.

TAYLOR, Ronald C. Jr., 45, of Richmond.

WILKINS, Willie E., 82, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

TUCK, Benjamin Snead, 40, of Virgilina.

TURNER, Eliza J., 78, of Waynesboro.

