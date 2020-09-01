Obituary list for September 2, 2020

METRO
ADAMS, James Waverly Jr., 92, of Henrico.
BRITTON, William P. Jr., 76, of Henrico.
CUNNINGHAM, Richard Jr., 84, of Henrico.
DONBROSKY, Edward Paul Jr., 72, of Richmond.
EARLY, Nancy B., 82, of Henrico.
FIELDS, Vanterry M., 52, of Richmond.
GLADDEN, Samuel I., 79, of Richmond.
HUKELESS, Mattie Dandridge, 95, of Richmond.
KAPLAN, Lawrence, 92, of Richmond.
MORRIS, Elton Augustus, of Powhatan.
NELSON, Robert Kent, 52, of Henrico.
OXENHAM, Anna Brauer, 93, of Richmond.
PROFFITT, Beverly Ann, 87, of Richmond.
SMITH, Courtney Clifford III, 59, of Highland Springs.
TAYLOR, Philip Lynn Jr., 91, of Hanover.
WALLS, George Thomas Jr., 81, of Hanover.
WARREN, Alfreda Wood, 64, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
ALLGOOD, Shona Adams, 50, of Baskerville.
LOVELACE, Otis Harrison, 88, of Saxe.
MULLINS, John Daniel, 96, of Red Oak.
PICOT, Julien Carlton Jr., 94, of Suffolk.
POTTER, Betty Wills, 81, of Yorktown.
REED, Marilyn S. Frank, 84, of Ebony.
TILLOTSON, Irvin Ray, 80, of Buffalo Junction.
WHITE, Laura Belle, 96, of Skipwith.
ELSEWHERE
PETTUS, Roland Frederick, 80, of Jacksonville, N.C.
