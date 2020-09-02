Obituary list for September 3, 2020

METRO
ANDERSON, Richard Mason Sr., 74, of Henrico.
BENNETT, Olive Irene, 96, of Midlothian.
BOYD, Alice Cline, 96, of Richmond.
EARLY, Nancy B., 82, of Henrico.
GREEN, Maxine C., 67, of Richmond.
GREEN, Richard E., 73, of Providence Forge.
LEWIS, Bernard C. Sr., 92, of Henrico.
LUCK, Cecil E., 84, of Mechanicsville.
MARSH, Diane Elaine Harris, of Richmond.
PERKINS, Willie, 56, of Henrico.
SCHMITZ, Anne, 86, of Hanover.
SWANN, Richard Leon, 85, of Petersburg.
WALLER, Barry Lewis, 74, of Mechanicsville.
WILLIAMS, Shirley M., 87, of Henrico.
WORTHAM, Ozelia L., of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BALL, Helen Knight, 84, of New Market.
HOSKINS, Bess W., 95, of Williamsburg.
SILVER, Earl Charles II, 76, of Urbanna.
ELSEWHERE
McELLIGOTT, Michael, 50, of San Francisco.
MOLLEN, Rita F., 80, of Palm Desert, Calif.
