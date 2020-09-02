 Skip to main content
Obituary list for September 3, 2020
METRO

ANDERSON, Richard Mason Sr., 74, of Henrico.

BENNETT, Olive Irene, 96, of Midlothian.

BOYD, Alice Cline, 96, of Richmond.

EARLY, Nancy B., 82, of Henrico.

GREEN, Maxine C., 67, of Richmond.

GREEN, Richard E., 73, of Providence Forge.

LEWIS, Bernard C. Sr., 92, of Henrico.

LUCK, Cecil E., 84, of Mechanicsville.

MARSH, Diane Elaine Harris, of Richmond.

PERKINS, Willie, 56, of Henrico.

SCHMITZ, Anne, 86, of Hanover.

SWANN, Richard Leon, 85, of Petersburg.

WALLER, Barry Lewis, 74, of Mechanicsville.

WILLIAMS, Shirley M., 87, of Henrico.

WORTHAM, Ozelia L., of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

BALL, Helen Knight, 84, of New Market.

HOSKINS, Bess W., 95, of Williamsburg.

SILVER, Earl Charles II, 76, of Urbanna.

ELSEWHERE

McELLIGOTT, Michael, 50, of San Francisco.

MOLLEN, Rita F., 80, of Palm Desert, Calif.

