Obituary list for September 4, 2020

METRO
MAYO, Vivian Ella, 88, of Goochland.
MYLES, Donald Eugene, 46, of Henrico.
PENNY, Jean Audrey Coleman, 83, of Powhatan.
SMITH, Shirley L., 81, of Chesterfield.
TURNER, Nile, 80, of Quinton.
VIRGINIA
DAVIS, Ada-Clarke Nuckols, of Reedville.
GIBBS, Charles William, 89, of Richmond County.
JENKINS, Essie Lucille Johnson, 100, of Isle of Wight.
