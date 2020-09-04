 Skip to main content
Obituary list for September 5, 2020
METRO

CHAPMAN, Michael Allen, 65, of Midlothian.

FIELDS, Vanterry M., 52, of Richmond.

GOODWIN, Sheila M., 64, of Richmond.

QUARLES, Terence T. Sr., 56, of Richmond.

STRICKLAND, Garland Penn Jr., 93, of Richmond.

THORNTON, Burnadette L., 63, of Richmond.

TOWLES, Nancy L., 59, of Richmond.

WILSON, Lee Jr., 77, of North Chesterfield.

VIRGINIA

GARDNER, Leonard Foster, 98, of Palmyra.

MITCHELL, Bennett Fultz, 95, of McKenney.

THOMAS, Donald Franklin, 82, of Lawrenceville.

WINGFIELD, Ray Atlee Jr., 78, of Williamsburg.

