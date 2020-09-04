Obituary list for September 5, 2020

METRO
CHAPMAN, Michael Allen, 65, of Midlothian.
FIELDS, Vanterry M., 52, of Richmond.
GOODWIN, Sheila M., 64, of Richmond.
QUARLES, Terence T. Sr., 56, of Richmond.
STRICKLAND, Garland Penn Jr., 93, of Richmond.
THORNTON, Burnadette L., 63, of Richmond.
TOWLES, Nancy L., 59, of Richmond.
WILSON, Lee Jr., 77, of North Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
GARDNER, Leonard Foster, 98, of Palmyra.
MITCHELL, Bennett Fultz, 95, of McKenney.
THOMAS, Donald Franklin, 82, of Lawrenceville.
WINGFIELD, Ray Atlee Jr., 78, of Williamsburg.
