Obituary list for September 9, 2020

METRO
BOOKMAN, Deborah Kay, 66, of Chesterfield.
CROOM, Hazel, 100, of Richmond.
CROUCH, Kimberly Ann, 41, of Richmond.
DeLesDERNIER, Elton Eugene, 87, of Ashland.
DVORAK, James P. Sr., 78, of Chesterfield.
EDDINGS, Tina Nadine, 59, of Richmond.
GRIFFIN, Linda J., 66, of Richmond.
HEATH, T. Waverly, 98, of Henrico.
HENDERSON, Dorothy R., 67, of Richmond.
HOBSON, Ernest William, 77, of Richmond.
HORTON, Charles T. Sr., 76, of Richmond.
HUTTO, James, of Richmond.
JAMERSON, Margaret Poe, 91, of Bon Air.
JONES, Carroll L. Sr., 80, of Charles City.
KLEIN, Kathryn Gouldin, 68, of Henrico.
KOLLER, Isreal B., 84, of Richmond.
LANHAM, Lewis, 82, of Midlothian.
MILLER, Estelle, 92, of Midlothian.
MOORE, Norma A., 74, of New Kent.
PIERCE, Juanita Emory, 78, of Chesterfield.
QUARLES, Terence T. Sr., 56, of Richmond.
RANDOLPH, Paul, 66, of Richmond.
RICE, Vernon H., 82, of Hanover.
RIDDLE, Elizabeth Jane Hunt, 95, of Henrico.
ROANE, Ralph W. Sr., 87, of Richmond.
SAXON, Diane Yates, 67, of Richmond.
SMITH, Barbara A., of Richmond.
SWANN, Virginia, 103, of Richmond.
WHITEHEAD, Mamie Littlestar, 75, of Providence Forge.
WHITELY, Larry Glenn, 64, of Chesterfield.
WILSON, Lee Jr., 77, of North Chesterfield.
WOODY, Esseline Gloria, 67, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
BENJAMIN, Lillian Tucker, 80, of Boydton.
BOONE, Walter, 85, of Ruther Glen.
BURRUSS, Barbara, 78, of Louisa.
DAVISON, Gordon Earle, 90, of Lancaster.
IRBY, Henry Jackson, 96, of Sutherlin.
JOHNSTON, Matthew Will, 67, of Lancaster.
MOORE, Evelyn Woodruff, 84, of Jarratt.
STALNAKER, Christopher Edward Lee, 34, of Farmville.
THOMPSON, Evan Scott, 26, of Cumberland.
TURNER, Prentice Lamont, 39, of Buffalo Junction.
WATTS, Steven William, 69, of Alton.
ELSEWHERE
JOHNSON, Thomas, 28, of Goleta, Calif.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.