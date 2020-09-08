 Skip to main content
Obituary list for September 9, 2020
METRO

BOOKMAN, Deborah Kay, 66, of Chesterfield.

CROOM, Hazel, 100, of Richmond.

CROUCH, Kimberly Ann, 41, of Richmond.

DeLesDERNIER, Elton Eugene, 87, of Ashland.

DVORAK, James P. Sr., 78, of Chesterfield.

EDDINGS, Tina Nadine, 59, of Richmond.

GRIFFIN, Linda J., 66, of Richmond.

HEATH, T. Waverly, 98, of Henrico.

HENDERSON, Dorothy R., 67, of Richmond.

HOBSON, Ernest William, 77, of Richmond.

HORTON, Charles T. Sr., 76, of Richmond.

HUTTO, James, of Richmond.

JAMERSON, Margaret Poe, 91, of Bon Air.

JONES, Carroll L. Sr., 80, of Charles City.

KLEIN, Kathryn Gouldin, 68, of Henrico.

KOLLER, Isreal B., 84, of Richmond.

LANHAM, Lewis, 82, of Midlothian.

MILLER, Estelle, 92, of Midlothian.

MOORE, Norma A., 74, of New Kent.

PIERCE, Juanita Emory, 78, of Chesterfield.

QUARLES, Terence T. Sr., 56, of Richmond.

RANDOLPH, Paul, 66, of Richmond.

RICE, Vernon H., 82, of Hanover.

RIDDLE, Elizabeth Jane Hunt, 95, of Henrico.

ROANE, Ralph W. Sr., 87, of Richmond.

SAXON, Diane Yates, 67, of Richmond.

SMITH, Barbara A., of Richmond.

SWANN, Virginia, 103, of Richmond.

WHITEHEAD, Mamie Littlestar, 75, of Providence Forge.

WHITELY, Larry Glenn, 64, of Chesterfield.

WILSON, Lee Jr., 77, of North Chesterfield.

WOODY, Esseline Gloria, 67, of Richmond.

VIRGINIA

BENJAMIN, Lillian Tucker, 80, of Boydton.

BOONE, Walter, 85, of Ruther Glen.

BURRUSS, Barbara, 78, of Louisa.

DAVISON, Gordon Earle, 90, of Lancaster.

IRBY, Henry Jackson, 96, of Sutherlin.

JOHNSTON, Matthew Will, 67, of Lancaster.

MOORE, Evelyn Woodruff, 84, of Jarratt.

STALNAKER, Christopher Edward Lee, 34, of Farmville.

THOMPSON, Evan Scott, 26, of Cumberland.

TURNER, Prentice Lamont, 39, of Buffalo Junction.

WATTS, Steven William, 69, of Alton.

ELSEWHERE

JOHNSON, Thomas, 28, of Goleta, Calif.

