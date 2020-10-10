About the James River: 2021 Discover Richmond Annual Guide

Right here, Richmond

Shortly after landing at Jamestown in 1607, Captain Christopher Newport led a group of English explorers up the river. But they stopped in what is now downtown Richmond – and with good reason: Their vessels were blocked.

The placid, tidal water they had been navigating had turned into roaring rapids, or falls. So Newport planted a cross and claimed the land.

A big downer

In the space of 7 miles – from just below Bosher's Dam to the west to around the Mayo Bridge downtown, where the water turns tidal – the James drops 105 feet. This stretch is called the Falls of the James.

Of course, we've turned that obstacle into an opportunity. Today, white-water paddlers and rafters from all over enjoy the renowned rapids.

Before the English

Long before the English settlers arrived, nomadic hunter-gatherers had frequented the falls for thousands of years. At the time of Newport, the area's main inhabitants were the Powhatan Indians below the fall line and the Monacans above the falls in much of central Virginia, according to the James River Association.

James, you say?