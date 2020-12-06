Get to know Frank Thornton, Fairfield supervisor in Henrico County

***

Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.

While in high school, I had a fervent dislike of washing dishes. I would sometimes be scolded for my attitude, but I really hated washing dishes.

After completing high school, where I was a rather good student, I was dejected that I was not able to attend college. I remember asking family members for financial support, but no funds were placed on the table. At that time, I only had a so-called Plan A.

To show how life can change, one evening I received a call from the restaurant where my mother was working. The main dishwasher did not show up, and I was asked to come in and do the job. He never returned, and I became the dishwasher.

After one week of working at this restaurant, I had an epiphany, and I changed my attitude about washing dishes: The new job provided me with the funding needed for college. I was able to attend and graduate from Virginia Union University.

The lesson I learned was I would forever have three plans for the future: plans A, B and C.

Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.