Get to know Frank Thornton, Fairfield supervisor in Henrico County

As a new generation of activists spotlights the disparities of our time, Frank Thornton fondly looks back on his work to make Henrico County more inclusive.
A Richmond native who grew up on South Side, Thornton came of age during the civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s, protesting segregation and racial prejudice. In 2020, he marks the 25th anniversary of his election to the Henrico Board of Supervisors – the first Black representative voted onto the panel.
"I appreciate the times that I've lived through, what I've seen and the people I've met," he said.
Now in his seventh term, Thornton has helped his Fairfield District, which is predominantly Black, grow in recent decades – from new development along the Laburnum Avenue corridor and Nine Mile Road to improved access to public health services and transportation. His advocacy led to expansion of GRTC bus service to Short Pump and construction of libraries and recreation centers in Fairfield. The district's YMCA aquatics center was named for him this year.
Geographically, Fairfield links western and eastern Henrico, and Thornton has tried to build bridges, too. For most of his career, he was the only Democrat and Black member on the board, but he forged a productive, collaborative spirit with the county's managers and his fellow supervisors.
His life experience and academic background, as a professor of French literature, molded him into a teacher and advocate: He approached politics with a genteel manner but without forgetting his values and the people he represents.
"What I noted when I came onto the board was that it was more issue-oriented than politically oriented, and that was refreshing," Thornton said in a 2015 RTD interview.
Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, a former School Board member, said Thornton's passion and commitment inspire him.
"Just as people say that Rep. John Lewis was the conscience of the U.S. Congress, Frank Thornton has been the conscience of Henrico government," Bagby said.
Thornton settled in Henrico in the early 1970s after graduate school in Washington, and he gradually got involved in community activism and county politics before running for the Fairfield seat in 1987. He lost that year and again in 1991 – by a razor-thin margin in that second bid.
After losing in 1987, Thornton joined a federal lawsuit filed by a collective of residents called the Henrico County Civic League. Backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the group successfully challenged Henrico's magisterial district lines, with the courts ruling that the county drew them so that Black residents were a minority in every district – even in Fairfield, where more than half of Henrico's Black residents lived at the time.
Running in 1995 for a third time, Thornton won the seat.
"All we were asking for was the opportunity to participate," Thornton said of past efforts that led to his election. "But once you participate, you do it right. You need to look out for all your constituents."
That means touching on a wide variety of projects as a supervisor – for Thornton, the list ranges from helping establish the Henrico Police Athletic League, which builds bridges with youths, to marking historical sites associated with Spring Park and the foiled slave revolt Gabriel’s Rebellion.
It also means embracing how Henrico has become more racially and ethnically diverse, and Thornton welcomes the raised level of consciousness in county government – and how younger generations are engaging in civic debate.
Supervisor Tyrone Nelson has represented the neighboring Black-majority Varina District in eastern Henrico since early 2011. He said Thornton has been a father figure to him during his decade of service, and he noted that it's easy to forget how far Henrico has come since Thornton's first election.
"We owe a debt of gratitude to him," Nelson said. "He broke that barrier. Because of him, I think our community and region are better."
***
IN HIS WORDS: FRANK THORNTON
Fairfield District representative, Henrico County Board of Supervisors
Hometown: Richmond
Family: wife Bettye, two children, six grandchildren
***
Describe a small moment in your life that has had a lasting impact on you.
While in high school, I had a fervent dislike of washing dishes. I would sometimes be scolded for my attitude, but I really hated washing dishes.
After completing high school, where I was a rather good student, I was dejected that I was not able to attend college. I remember asking family members for financial support, but no funds were placed on the table. At that time, I only had a so-called Plan A.
To show how life can change, one evening I received a call from the restaurant where my mother was working. The main dishwasher did not show up, and I was asked to come in and do the job. He never returned, and I became the dishwasher.
After one week of working at this restaurant, I had an epiphany, and I changed my attitude about washing dishes: The new job provided me with the funding needed for college. I was able to attend and graduate from Virginia Union University.
The lesson I learned was I would forever have three plans for the future: plans A, B and C.
Tell us about an object you own that has great sentimental value.
Growing up in the South Side of Richmond, toys and gifts were meager in the Thornton family. Whatever I got as a child, I was taught to appreciate and take care of.
My first toy was a Nehi soda bottle. As a youngster, this simple little toy taught me how to manage and appreciate the intrinsic joy of a meaningful object.
That bottle was lost to time. But one day, while perusing an antiques shop near Harrisonburg, I found and purchased an old Nehi bottle. I have it in my home today.
What is something about you that might surprise others?
I collect and appreciate country western, R&B and soul records from 1955 to 1970. And I have researched several individual artists and groups, including some from Richmond.
One doo wop/R&B group that appeared on Dick Clark’s "American Bandstand" in 1961 was the Jarmels, who had a million-selling hit titled “ A Little Bit of Soap.” Several members at the time were pals of mine who were also attending Armstrong High School. I have always appreciated this genre of music because of the themes touching on everyday life.
Who is your role model?
My uncle William Thornton was thoughtful, challenging, instructive and intellectual. He was one of the first members of the family to finish high school. He was gifted and studious in his classes, and he played the trumpet in the Maggie L. Walker High School band. He was well-respected by his peers.
My uncle would take time to ask me questions about multiplication and other school-oriented topics. He would sometimes “show me off” to some of his colleagues. He provided me with a type of intellectual nurturing that I needed. I loved being in the company and presence of my uncle. I will always remember and savor the quality time and moments spent with him.
Tell us about a setback or disappointment and what you learned from it.
I first ran for the Henrico Board of Supervisors in 1987 and lost – I got creamed.
In my second run in 1991, I lost by three votes. There was a so-called recount trial, in which judges decided against granting a recount. This was a difficult and traumatic time, but it taught me some important lessons.
I developed a better understanding of political group psychology. I learned how to accept adversity and work harder to become more resilient. I also learned how to refresh my campaign message for my next run. My election in 1995 proved that victory can follow loss if you foster a positive perspective.
If you could spend a day with a historical or fictional character, who would it be?
I would choose the slave Gabriel. He was a blacksmith who could read and write. His owner, Thomas Prosser of Henrico County, allowed Gabriel to work “hired out” off the plantation.
Gabriel is remembered for his attempted rebellion. The participants were to have met at the Brook Run Bridge on Brook Road on Aug. 30, 1800. A torrential downpour took place, and the uprising did not occur. Shortly afterward, one member of the group told authorities about the plot. Gabriel and two dozen of his followers were hanged, and states passed laws that further restricted free Blacks and slaves.
If I were afforded the privilege to talk with Gabriel, I would ask him about his motivations, the details of his plan and his supporters.
If you had to pick a different profession or course of study, what would you choose?
I would be an architect specializing in medieval church construction.
One topic I truly enjoyed during my French studies was the building of the Romanesque and Gothic cathedrals. I was fascinated by the architectural detail and structural physics of these cathedrals – and how these “bibles in stone” affected medieval society.
Share a personal reflection on how the pandemic has affected you.
It was shocking to learn that the virus, percentage-wise, has taken a huge toll on people of color in the U.S. It has also been interesting to note how politics and health issues have intersected in our discussions about the pandemic. To say the least, issues like wearing (or not wearing) face masks have become instructive for me.
I hold all of our essential workers in high esteem, and we must work together as Americans until a vaccine can be identified.