Locality Info: 2021 Discover Richmond Annual Guide

History: Founded in 1727, the county was named after Sir William Gooch, the royal lieutenant governor of Virginia from 1727 to 1749.

NEW KENT COUNTY

Size: 223 square miles

Population: 23,474

History: First mentioned in the General Assembly's records in 1654, the county was named after Kent in England.

CHARLES CITY COUNTY

Size: 204 square miles

Population: 6,982

History: Established as “Charles Cittie” in 1619, the name became “Charles City Shire” in 1634 and Charles City County in 1643.

TRI-CITIES AREA

Population: 138,436