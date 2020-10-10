 Skip to main content
Locality Info: 2021 Discover Richmond Annual Guide
Disco-Num-Richmond

Aerial photo of downtown Richmond.

 TIMES-DISPATCH

A quick glance at the localities in the Richmond region; population figures are 2020 projections from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. (Area code 804 unless otherwise noted.)

RICHMOND

Size: 62.5 square miles

Population: 232,533 

History: One of America's oldest cities, Richmond grew from the Virginia Colony along the James River in the early 17th century. Once a Colonial trading port, Virginia’s capital has a diverse economic base.

Contact: 646-7000; richmondgov.com

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

Size: 437 square miles

Population: 353,841

History: Carved from Henrico in 1749, Chesterfield first grew tobacco in 1612 to sell in Europe and was the site of early commercial coal mining in the 1700s.

Contact: 748-1000; chesterfield.gov

HENRICO COUNTY

Size: 245 square miles

Population: 332,103

History: In 1611, Sir Thomas Dale sailed up the James and established the second English settlement: the Citie of Henricus (now part of Chesterfield County). Henrico is one of the oldest U.S. counties.

Contact: 501-4000; henrico.us/government

HANOVER COUNTY

Size: 474 square miles

Population: 109,244

History: Birthplace of Patrick Henry and Henry Clay, Hanover was formed in 1720 and named after King George I of the House of Hanover.

Contact: 365-6000; hanovercounty.gov

POWHATAN COUNTY

Size: 262 square miles

Population: 29,909

History: Named after the great chief of the local Indian nation, Powhatan was settled by French Huguenots in 1777.

Contact: 598-5612; powhatanva.gov

GOOCHLAND COUNTY

Size: 290 square miles

Population: 23,547

History: Founded in 1727, the county was named after Sir William Gooch, the royal lieutenant governor of Virginia from 1727 to 1749.

Contact: 556-5800; co.goochland.va.us

NEW KENT COUNTY

Size: 223 square miles

Population: 23,474

History: First mentioned in the General Assembly's records in 1654, the county was named after Kent in England.

Contact: 966-9861; www.co.newkent.state.va.us

CHARLES CITY COUNTY

Size: 204 square miles

Population: 6,982

History: Established as “Charles Cittie” in 1619, the name became “Charles City Shire” in 1634 and Charles City County in 1643.

Contact: 652-4701; co.charles-city.va.us

TRI-CITIES AREA

Population: 138,436

History: The area includes Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell and the counties of Dinwiddie and Prince George, which includes the Army’s Fort Lee. The Tri-Cities area is centered on the Appomattox River about 25 miles south of Richmond. Petersburg was colonized in 1645 as a trading post and later became a significant railroad center.

