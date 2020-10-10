Locality Info: 2021 Discover Richmond Annual Guide

A quick glance at the localities in the Richmond region; population figures are 2020 projections from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. (Area code 804 unless otherwise noted.)
RICHMOND
Size: 62.5 square miles
Population: 232,533
History: One of America's oldest cities, Richmond grew from the Virginia Colony along the James River in the early 17th century. Once a Colonial trading port, Virginia’s capital has a diverse economic base.
Contact: 646-7000; richmondgov.com
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY
Size: 437 square miles
Population: 353,841
History: Carved from Henrico in 1749, Chesterfield first grew tobacco in 1612 to sell in Europe and was the site of early commercial coal mining in the 1700s.
Contact: 748-1000; chesterfield.gov
HENRICO COUNTY
Size: 245 square miles
Population: 332,103
History: In 1611, Sir Thomas Dale sailed up the James and established the second English settlement: the Citie of Henricus (now part of Chesterfield County). Henrico is one of the oldest U.S. counties.
Contact: 501-4000; henrico.us/government
HANOVER COUNTY
Size: 474 square miles
Population: 109,244
History: Birthplace of Patrick Henry and Henry Clay, Hanover was formed in 1720 and named after King George I of the House of Hanover.
Contact: 365-6000; hanovercounty.gov
POWHATAN COUNTY
Size: 262 square miles
Population: 29,909
History: Named after the great chief of the local Indian nation, Powhatan was settled by French Huguenots in 1777.
Contact: 598-5612; powhatanva.gov
GOOCHLAND COUNTY
Size: 290 square miles
Population: 23,547
History: Founded in 1727, the county was named after Sir William Gooch, the royal lieutenant governor of Virginia from 1727 to 1749.
Contact: 556-5800; co.goochland.va.us
NEW KENT COUNTY
Size: 223 square miles
Population: 23,474
History: First mentioned in the General Assembly's records in 1654, the county was named after Kent in England.
Contact: 966-9861; www.co.newkent.state.va.us
CHARLES CITY COUNTY
Size: 204 square miles
Population: 6,982
History: Established as “Charles Cittie” in 1619, the name became “Charles City Shire” in 1634 and Charles City County in 1643.
Contact: 652-4701; co.charles-city.va.us
TRI-CITIES AREA
Population: 138,436
History: The area includes Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell and the counties of Dinwiddie and Prince George, which includes the Army’s Fort Lee. The Tri-Cities area is centered on the Appomattox River about 25 miles south of Richmond. Petersburg was colonized in 1645 as a trading post and later became a significant railroad center.