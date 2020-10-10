Museums and Historic Homes: 2021 Discover Richmond Annual Guide

The Richmond region is rich with museums and historic homes that preserve local history and beauty, and many offer seasonal concerts and activities. Days and hours can vary (and may be limited for some sites), so call or check websites before visiting. (Area code 804 unless otherwise noted.)

Agecroft Hall: The 15th-century English Tudor mansion was dismantled in Manchester, England, and rebuilt in 1925-26 on a 23-acre site in Richmond. Collection includes documents, furniture, ceramics, textiles and more. Also home to the Richmond Shakespeare Festival in the summer. (4305 Sulgrave Road; 353-4241; agecrofthall.org)

American Civil War Museum: Collection of artifacts, documents and sites related to the war and its legacy, reflecting multiple perspectives: Union and Confederate, enslaved and free American American; soldier and civilian. Collection also features more than 3,000 items relating to African American history and military, social and political life. (acwm.org; 649-1861). In three locations: Historic Tredegar (480 Tredegar St.), White House of the Confederacy (1201 E. Clay St.) and Appomattox (159 Horseshoe Road in Appomattox)

Ashland Museum: Dedicated to the history of the town in Hanover County. (105 Hanover Ave., 368-7314; ashlandmuseum.org)