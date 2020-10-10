Neighborhoods and History: 2021 Discover Richmond Annual Guide

Hang a left at Nine Mile Road after driving through Sandston on Williamsburg Road, and you hit Highland Springs. The name comes from the at least nine natural springs on the highest point between Richmond and the Atlantic Ocean in the late 1800s.

SOUTH RICHMOND — The merger of Richmond and the independent city of Manchester in 1910 began a 60-year evolution of South Richmond, a sprawling and scenic expanse that now is the crossroads for outdoor recreation along the falls of the James River.

Woodland Heights, a streetcar suburb, began to emerge at the turn of the previous century on land on both sides of an electric trolley line down what is now Semmes Avenue. Marketed as "the suburb beautiful," Woodland Heights towers 190 feet above the James and adjoins Forest Hill Park, originally the antebellum Boscobel plantation.

The park had been purchased by the Richmond and Manchester Railway Co. in 1890 and developed as an amusement park. In 1934, the park was given to Richmond and was transformed by the stonework of the Roosevelt-era National Recovery Administration.