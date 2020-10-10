Points of Interest: 2021 Discover Richmond Annual Guide

Whether you prefer exploring historic battlegrounds, walking atop the Richmond Floodwall or just enjoying nature, the Richmond area includes many places of historical significance and natural beauty. (Area code 804 unless otherwise noted.)

17th Street Market: Once a historic open market, the site now hosts events on the 17th each month, a night market on the second Saturday and yoga on Wednesdays (all ending in mid-December). Available for other events. (17th and Main streets; 646-5773; richmondgov.com/farmersmarket)

Altria Theater: Entertainment venue built in the 1920s by Acca Temple Shriners; formerly known as the Mosque and the Landmark Theater, now part of CenterStage complex. (6 N. Laurel St.; 592-3368; altriatheater.com)

“Bojangles” Statue: Honors tap dancer Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, a Richmond native, at intersection of Adams and Leigh streets, at Chamberlayne Parkway. This was the first statue of a Black man in Richmond, situated where Robinson saw two children attempting to cross a busy intersection – so he paid to install what was the first traffic light in that area.