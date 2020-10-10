Popular James River Spots: 2021 Discover Richmond Annual Guide

"America's Founding River" was once so polluted in Richmond that it was largely avoided. But within the past four decades, the James was embraced as the region's outdoor treasure. It was cleaned up, its historic canal system was reclaimed, and the downtown riverfront became a destination.

The James is the only urban waterway with Class III and IV rapids, but it's also mild enough in spots for children. A magnet for water recreation, the expansive James River Park System has more than a dozen segments from the Huguenot Bridge to beyond the Interstate 95 bridge downtown.

And in a typical year, more than 100,000 people would hit the riverfront for the Richmond Folk Festival and Dominion Riverrock, the largest outdoor sports and music festival in the United States.

Here are some of the popular features on or along the river.

Pony Pasture Rapids: This is a popular family-friendly spot for wading, sunbathing and rock-hopping. Located off scenic Riverside Drive on the south bank, Pony Pasture features granite boulders that allow rivergoers to venture into the James without getting too wet – but the water is usually calm enough for swimming and rides down the Class II rapids. And the name? The Brauer family kept ponies on a farm in the area up until the 1960s.