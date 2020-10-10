Unsung Sites of Black History: 2021 Discover Richmond Annual Guide

Westwood: This neighborhood in Richmond’s West End, north of Patterson Avenue and west of Willow Lawn Drive, was founded by emancipated African Americans who left the Patterson Plantation in the 1870s. The neighborhood and its church, surrounded by white suburban communities (and not to be confused with the Henrico area near Libbie and Monument avenues), were denied basic services such as water after annexation by the city – residents had to obtain water from a fire hydrant. It survived repeated attempts to level the neighborhood in favor of a city park, and its children were not allowed to attend all-white Westhampton School – within sight of the community – and were sent to Carver School some 5 miles away. Despite this history, the neighborhood endures largely intact a century and a half later. The maternal family of Arthur Ashe is among those who called Westwood home.