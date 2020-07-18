Sunday’s TV

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m. — ESPN, Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix

11 — FS1, NHRA qualifying

Noon — Fox, NHRA: Lucas Oil Summernationals

3 p.m. — NBCSN, Cup Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 a.m. — 2020: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama

8 — ESPNU, 2020: UCLA vs. Florida State

10 a.m. — ESPN, 2020: South Carolina vs. Washington

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon — MLB, 2019 World Series Game 7: Washington at Houston

12:30 p.m. — MASN, Oct. 2, 2016: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

4 — MASN, April 12, 2012: Cincinnati at Washington

11:30 — MASN, May 23, 2010: Baltimore at Washington

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

8 a.m. — ACCN, 2020 ACC tournament: Florida State vs. N.C. State

4 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC tournament: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon — ACCN, 2020: 2013 ACC tournament: North Carolina vs. Miami

10 p.m. — ESPNU, Dec. 7, 2019: Villanova at Saint Joseph’s

BOXING

6:30 p.m. — FS1, 2018: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz

7:30 — FS1, 2017: Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington

NFL

6:30 a.m. — NFL, Dec. 1, 2019: San Francisco at Baltimore

9 — NFL, Nov. 11, 2019: Seattle at San Francisco

Noon — NFL, Sept. 22, 2019: Baltimore at Kansas City

3 p.m. — NFL, Sept. 9, 2019: Houston at New Orleans

6 — NFL, Dec. 29, 2019: San Francisco at Seattle

9 — NFL, Dec. 8, 2019: San Francisco at New Orleans

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon — ESPNU, Sept. 5, 2015: Penn State at Temple

6:30 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan

Midnight — ACCN, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

GOLF

1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: The Memorial

3:30 — CBS, PGA: The Memorial

NHL

8:30 a.m. — NBCSW, 2017 Stanley Cup Game 1: Toronto at Washington

9 — NHL, Oct. 8, 2005: Boston at Pittsburgh

11 — NBCSW, Dec. 6, 2017: Chicago at Washington

1:30 p.m. — NBCSW, Feb. 21, 2019: Washington at Toronto

4 — NBCSW, Nov. 7, 2019: Washington at Florida

11 — NHL, 2017 Stanley Cup Game 6: Pittsburgh at Nashville

MAJOR LEAGUE LACROSSE

1 p.m. — ESPN2, New York at Chesapeake

4 — ESPN2, Philadelphia vs. Denver

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2018 ACC tournament: Virginia vs. Notre Dame

4:30 — ESPNU, 2019 Ivy League tournament: Yale vs. Pennsylvania

MOTORCYCLING

3 p.m. — NBC, Gran Premio de Espana

7:30 — NBCSN, MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

SOCCER

8:55 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Southampton at Bournemouth

11 — ESPN2, Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma

11 — NBCSN, Premier: Leicester City at Tottenham

1:25 p.m. — ESPN, Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina

8 — FS1, MLS: San Jose vs. Chicago

10:30 — FS1, MLS: Vancouver vs. Seattle

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, Berlin tournament, Elite Trophy and UTR Pro Serie

1 p.m. — Tennis, Ultimate Showdown and UTR Pro Series

1:30 — CBS, White Sulphur Springs

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email