Sunday’s TV
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m. — ESPN, Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix
11 — FS1, NHRA qualifying
Noon — Fox, NHRA: Lucas Oil Summernationals
3 p.m. — NBCSN, Cup Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 a.m. — 2020: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama
8 — ESPNU, 2020: UCLA vs. Florida State
10 a.m. — ESPN, 2020: South Carolina vs. Washington
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon — MLB, 2019 World Series Game 7: Washington at Houston
12:30 p.m. — MASN, Oct. 2, 2016: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
4 — MASN, April 12, 2012: Cincinnati at Washington
11:30 — MASN, May 23, 2010: Baltimore at Washington
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
8 a.m. — ACCN, 2020 ACC tournament: Florida State vs. N.C. State
4 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC tournament: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon — ACCN, 2020: 2013 ACC tournament: North Carolina vs. Miami
10 p.m. — ESPNU, Dec. 7, 2019: Villanova at Saint Joseph’s
BOXING
6:30 p.m. — FS1, 2018: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz
7:30 — FS1, 2017: Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington
NFL
6:30 a.m. — NFL, Dec. 1, 2019: San Francisco at Baltimore
9 — NFL, Nov. 11, 2019: Seattle at San Francisco
Noon — NFL, Sept. 22, 2019: Baltimore at Kansas City
3 p.m. — NFL, Sept. 9, 2019: Houston at New Orleans
6 — NFL, Dec. 29, 2019: San Francisco at Seattle
9 — NFL, Dec. 8, 2019: San Francisco at New Orleans
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon — ESPNU, Sept. 5, 2015: Penn State at Temple
6:30 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan
Midnight — ACCN, 2003 Continental Tire Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
GOLF
1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: The Memorial
3:30 — CBS, PGA: The Memorial
NHL
8:30 a.m. — NBCSW, 2017 Stanley Cup Game 1: Toronto at Washington
9 — NHL, Oct. 8, 2005: Boston at Pittsburgh
11 — NBCSW, Dec. 6, 2017: Chicago at Washington
1:30 p.m. — NBCSW, Feb. 21, 2019: Washington at Toronto
4 — NBCSW, Nov. 7, 2019: Washington at Florida
11 — NHL, 2017 Stanley Cup Game 6: Pittsburgh at Nashville
MAJOR LEAGUE LACROSSE
1 p.m. — ESPN2, New York at Chesapeake
4 — ESPN2, Philadelphia vs. Denver
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
2 p.m. — ACCN, 2018 ACC tournament: Virginia vs. Notre Dame
4:30 — ESPNU, 2019 Ivy League tournament: Yale vs. Pennsylvania
MOTORCYCLING
3 p.m. — NBC, Gran Premio de Espana
7:30 — NBCSN, MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix
SOCCER
8:55 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Southampton at Bournemouth
11 — ESPN2, Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma
11 — NBCSN, Premier: Leicester City at Tottenham
1:25 p.m. — ESPN, Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina
8 — FS1, MLS: San Jose vs. Chicago
10:30 — FS1, MLS: Vancouver vs. Seattle
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, Berlin tournament, Elite Trophy and UTR Pro Serie
1 p.m. — Tennis, Ultimate Showdown and UTR Pro Series
1:30 — CBS, White Sulphur Springs
