ALCS capsule

Notable: The Rays are AL East champions for the first time since 2010, third time overall. They won nine of their final 11 regular-season games, finishing 20 games over .500 and completing the best 60-game start to a season in franchise history. It also matched the best 60-game stretch the club has had at any point in a season. ... Tampa Bay then swept two games from wild-card Toronto in the first round of the playoffs and edged the rival Yankees 2-1 in the deciding Game 5 of their Division Series. The only other time the Rays reached the AL Championship Series was 2008, when they beat Boston in seven games before losing to Philadelphia in the World Series. ... The thrifty and innovative Rays had a $29 million payroll during this virus-shortened season, 28th out of the 30 big league teams. They led the AL with 20 comeback wins. ... All-Star OF Austin Meadows returned against the Yankees from a left oblique strain and homered in Game 5. ... Tampa Bay thrived this season despite injuries that forced Cash to juggle his rotation and tinker with bullpen roles. The team had 12 pitchers earn at least one save, matching the major league record set by the 1973 Rangers. Fairbanks became the 13th in the playoffs when he saved the opener against the Blue Jays. ... Snell had a loss and a save in last year’s ALDS vs. Houston. Glasnow went 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in two starts, lasting only 2 2/3 innings in the decisive Game 5 at Houston and saying afterward he was tipping pitches as the Astros scored four runs in the first. ... Morton spent 2017-18 with the Astros and won Game 7 of the 2017 World Series for them on the road against the Dodgers. With the Rays, he beat Greinke in Game 3 of last year’s ALDS.