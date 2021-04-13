Fast Thoughts for April 14: Richmond Raceway to begin countdown of 75 greatest moments this weekend; Tony Stewart's sprint car series visiting VMS on Thursday; around the commonwealth

1 Richmond Raceway will unveil its 75 greatest moments beginning this weekend. As part of the track’s 75th anniversary season, the yearlong campaign sponsored by the Virginia Tourism Corporation will be announced each week through the track’s social channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The countdown will continue throughout the summer leading up to the track’s fall playoff weekend. Fans can also follow the countdown at richmondraceway.com/75th. “Richmond Raceway is home to some of the most memorable races and moments in the history of motorsports,” said track president Dennis Bickmeier. “From the first race on a half-mile dirt track in 1946 to its modernization into a ¾-mile D-shaped oval in 1988 and infield redevelopment in 2018, Richmond Raceway is a venue with a 75-year legacy of action-packed short track competition.” The list was selected by the Richmond Historical Committee, which was founded in 2017 and is chaired by longtime Richmond Times-Dispatch racing writer and current “Full Throttle” columnist Randy Hallman. Also on the committee are Dick Conway, Al Pearce, John Dodson, Billy Thurston, John Harrelson, Bill Sawyer, Dave Fulton, Linwood Burrow and Lane Casadtone. Richmond and NASCAR staff represented on the committee are Bickmeier and Brent S. Gambill.