Fast Thoughts for April 14: Richmond Raceway to begin countdown of 75 greatest moments this weekend; Tony Stewart's sprint car series visiting VMS on Thursday; around the commonwealth

1 Richmond Raceway will unveil its 75 greatest moments beginning this weekend. As part of the track’s 75th anniversary season, the yearlong campaign sponsored by the Virginia Tourism Corporation will be announced each week through the track’s social channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The countdown will continue throughout the summer leading up to the track’s fall playoff weekend. Fans can also follow the countdown at richmondraceway.com/75th. “Richmond Raceway is home to some of the most memorable races and moments in the history of motorsports,” said track president Dennis Bickmeier. “From the first race on a half-mile dirt track in 1946 to its modernization into a ¾-mile D-shaped oval in 1988 and infield redevelopment in 2018, Richmond Raceway is a venue with a 75-year legacy of action-packed short track competition.” The list was selected by the Richmond Historical Committee, which was founded in 2017 and is chaired by longtime Richmond Times-Dispatch racing writer and current “Full Throttle” columnist Randy Hallman. Also on the committee are Dick Conway, Al Pearce, John Dodson, Billy Thurston, John Harrelson, Bill Sawyer, Dave Fulton, Linwood Burrow and Lane Casadtone. Richmond and NASCAR staff represented on the committee are Bickmeier and Brent S. Gambill.
2 Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions stops Thursday at Virginia Motor Speedway as part of a four-race swing through the mid-Atlantic this weekend. The sprint car series made its first visit Jamaica two years ago — when Stewart finished sixth in the main event — but last year’s return engagement was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Corey Eliason will seek his second win at VMS and Thursday’s $12,000 first prize, while Justin Peck brings a 4-point lead in the series standings over Zeb Wise. The tour continues Friday through Sunday with three stops in Pennsylvania. Tickets are still available for Thursday’s event at vamotorspeedway.com.
3 Around the commonwealth: Doug Barnes followed his Late Model victory April 3 at Dominion Raceway with another Saturday night in the first of two 60-lap features in Thornburg. Davey Callihan rallied for a win in the nightcap, while defending Late Model track champion Peyton Sellers finished 15th and fourth in his season debut at Dominion. Other winners were Dan Rogers (Dominion Stock), Chris Hammett (Legend), Trey Williams (Bando), C.J. Tercak (Any Car four cylinder) and Cam Hensley (Any Car eight cylinder). ... Chris Johnson topped Matt Carter — a six-time winner in the Modified Division at Langley Speedway last season — by 0.293 seconds to take the 50-lap feature in Hampton. Other winners were Nick Sample (Grand Stock), Jacob Harberts (Champ Kart), Travis Wall (Pro Six), Ryan Huff (Super Truck) andd Christian Keller (U-Car).
(804) 649-6837
@cwilinric