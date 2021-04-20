Fast Thoughts for April 21:

1 NASCAR denies approval for Jennifer Jo Cobb to compete in the Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway: A week ago, Rick Ware Racing announced Cobb, 47, would become the first female to compete in NASCAR’s top series since Danica Patrick in the 2018 Daytona 500. Cobb competed in Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway, when she and Norm Benning were involved in multiple wrecks and she was parked after failing to make speed. Nine of Cobb’s 217 Truck starts have been at Talladega, with a best finish of 11th in 2018. However, because Cobb has not competed in the Cup Series at any track, she needed approval to race in the top series. A replacement driver has not been announced.

2 Odds and ends: Matt DiBenedetto claimed his first top-10 finish of the season Sunday, and he appears to be untracked following a terrible start to his second and final season with Wood Brothers Racing. DiBenedetto finished ninth at Richmond Raceway, his fifth consecutive finish inside the top 15. Following finishes of 33rd in the Daytona 500, 37th at the Daytona road course and 28th at Homestead, DiBenedetto sat 35th in the points. Nearly two months later, he’s 18th in the standings, 39 behind Kurt Busch for the 16th and final playoff spot. ... Headed in the opposite direction is Michael McDowell, the surprise winner of this year’s Daytona 500 who had top-10 finishes in the first three races of the season. McDowell finished 27th Sunday at Richmond, his fifth finish outside the top 15 in his past six starts.