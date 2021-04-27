Fast Thoughts for April 28: NASCAR street-course race heading to Chicago? Also, Hamlin paint scheme at Darlington unveiled

1 Could a virtual NASCAR race in the city of Chicago lead to an actual street-course race there? According to a report by Sports Business Journal, that could be the case. On June 2, a virtual iRacing event will be held on the streets of Chicago as part of the Pro Invitational Series aired by Fox and NBC. However, sources told SBJ that NASCAR has spoken to potential race promoters about taking on the project of turning a virtual race into a reality, perhaps as early as 2022. Fans and media have clamored for a street-course race as NASCAR’s schedule shake-up continues. According to the report, NASCAR declined to comment.

2 Joe Gibbs Racing unveiled the paint scheme former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin will run during the throwback Cup race at Darlington Raceway on May 9. This year’s design — as voted by fans — will honor Julius “Slick” Johnson, a South Carolina native who made 68 starts in NASCAR’s top series between 1979 and 1987, with seven top-10 finishes. He was killed in a crash during an ARCA race at Daytona International Speedway in 1990.