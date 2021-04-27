Fast Thoughts for April 28: NASCAR street-course race heading to Chicago? Also, Hamlin paint scheme at Darlington unveiled

1 Could a virtual NASCAR race in the city of Chicago lead to an actual street-course race there? According to a report by Sports Business Journal, that could be the case. On June 2, a virtual iRacing event will be held on the streets of Chicago as part of the Pro Invitational Series aired by Fox and NBC. However, sources told SBJ that NASCAR has spoken to potential race promoters about taking on the project of turning a virtual race into a reality, perhaps as early as 2022. Fans and media have clamored for a street-course race as NASCAR’s schedule shake-up continues. According to the report, NASCAR declined to comment.
2 Joe Gibbs Racing unveiled the paint scheme former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin will run during the throwback Cup race at Darlington Raceway on May 9. This year’s design — as voted by fans — will honor Julius “Slick” Johnson, a South Carolina native who made 68 starts in NASCAR’s top series between 1979 and 1987, with seven top-10 finishes. He was killed in a crash during an ARCA race at Daytona International Speedway in 1990.
3 Charlie Glotzbach, who won four times in the Winston Cup Series, was found dead in his home in Jeffersonville, Ind., on Friday. The “Chargin’ Comet” still holds the record for the fastest average speed of a race victory at Bristol Motor Speedway: 101.074 mph in a caution-free Volunteer 500 on July 11, 1971. Mr. Glotzbach never ran a full Cup schedule but started 124 races from 1960 to 1992, with 50 top-10 finishes and 12 poles.
4 Christianburg’s Derrick Lancaster remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition following his fiery crash during Saturday’s ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway. His wife, Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster, released a statement on social media Monday that her husband is still on a ventilator and will likely remain on one another two to four days. Elizabeth announced Saturday her husband had second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and face, but that there were no broken bones or bleeding. Saturday’s races were Lancaster’s fourth in the series this year and seventh overall.
5 Around the commonwealth: Kyle Dudley and Justin Carroll split victories in a pair of 60-lap Late Model features at Motor Mile Speedway. Mike Looney, the 2019 track champion and national weekly runnner-up, was not entered after winning the opener April 10. Other winners Sunday were Doodle Lang (Mod-4), Dale Cline (Sportsman), Ray Sowers (Super Street) and Christopher Amos (U-Car). ... Mother Nature washed out the action Saturday at Virginia Motor Speedway, Langley Speedway, Dominion Raceway and Wythe Raceway.
(804) 649-6837
Twitter: @cwilinric