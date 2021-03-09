Fast Thoughts for March 10: When do the Virginia short tracks open in 2021? Also, Junior bringing his father's Nova to Darlington

1 Warmer weather descending on the greater Richmond area is another reminder a new racing season in Virginia is about to rev up. With Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate lifting attendance at outdoor venues up to 30% of capacity or 1,000 fans — whichever total is lower — here’s a look at what the short tracks around the commonwealth are planning for 2021:
South Boston Speedway: Racing returns to the 4/10-mile racetrack on March 20 for the first time since 2019, and an open practice day will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The season will wrap up on Oct. 16 with a visit from the CARS Tour. Masks and social distancing will be required by participants and spectators, and tickets can be purchased online for the first time. Visit southbostonspeedway.com for more info.
Virginia Motor Speedway: The §-mile clay racetrack in Jamaica opens on April 3, and Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series will visit on April 15, the Thursday before NASCAR’s first weekend of action at Richmond Raceway. The weekly racing season is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 4, and facemasks and social distancing are required. Get more information at vamotorspeedway.com.
Langley Speedway: Following Saturday’s sold-out Day of Destruction exhibition, the .397-mile Hampton oval opens weekly racing on April 3, with an open practice on March 27. The Hampton Heat will be held on July 24, and the schedule extends into October. Up to 1,000 fans will be admitted to open the season, with masks and social distancing required. Visit Langley-Speedway.com for more information.
Dominion Raceway: The 4/10-mile asphalt oval in Thornburg begins its weekly racing schedule April 3, with the CARS Tour returning June 19. Because of the pandemic, the length of the race programs are being reduced to 2-2§ hours. Visit dominionraceway.com for more info.
Martinsville Speedway: The NASCAR weekends in April are the headliners, but the Valleystar Credit Union 300 — the richest Late Model race in the country — returns on Sept. 25. The first NASCAR weekend — April 8-10 — will include competition in the Cup, Xfinity and Whelen Modified tours; the second — Oct. 30-31 — will see the Truck Series join the Cup and Xfinity drivers for three playoff races. Get more information at MartinsvilleSpeedway.com.
Richmond Raceway: The Cup Series again returns to town for two visits. The first weekend — April 17-18 — also will include a Trucks race, while the Whelen Modified Tour joins the Cup and Xfinity series Sept. 10-11. Visit RichmondRaceway.com for more information.
2 Odds and ends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. will lead the Xfinity field to the green flag in his father’s restored Chevrolet Nova during the throwback race at Darlington Raceway on May 8. Earnhardt posted on social media the No. 8 Nova was once bodied as a Pontiac Ventura and has been restored at the JR Motorsports fabrication shop. ... Fans attending the NASCAR weekends at Richmond Raceway are in for a treat — literally. NASCAR and Kings Hawaiian announced a partnership for four NASCAR-owned facilities: Richmond, Daytona International Raceway, Kansas Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. As part of the partnership, regionally themed menu items will be available at each venue, starting this weekend at Phoenix.