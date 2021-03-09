Fast Thoughts for March 10: When do the Virginia short tracks open in 2021? Also, Junior bringing his father's Nova to Darlington

1 Warmer weather descending on the greater Richmond area is another reminder a new racing season in Virginia is about to rev up. With Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate lifting attendance at outdoor venues up to 30% of capacity or 1,000 fans — whichever total is lower — here’s a look at what the short tracks around the commonwealth are planning for 2021:

South Boston Speedway: Racing returns to the 4/10-mile racetrack on March 20 for the first time since 2019, and an open practice day will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The season will wrap up on Oct. 16 with a visit from the CARS Tour. Masks and social distancing will be required by participants and spectators, and tickets can be purchased online for the first time. Visit southbostonspeedway.com for more info.

Virginia Motor Speedway: The §-mile clay racetrack in Jamaica opens on April 3, and Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series will visit on April 15, the Thursday before NASCAR’s first weekend of action at Richmond Raceway. The weekly racing season is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 4, and facemasks and social distancing are required. Get more information at vamotorspeedway.com.