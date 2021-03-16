Fast Thoughts for March 17: Clint Bowyer bringing out best in Jeff Gordon, Fox broadcasts; Campbell expecting 30% capacity at Martinsville next month

1 The best move this season has been Clint Bowyer to the Fox broadcast booth. The Emporia, Kan., native was the MVP of last year’s online racing broadcasts, matching what should have been the tone of the virtual competitions — fun distractions meant to divert our attention from the pandemic for a few hours each Sunday. Bowyer has brought the same attitude to this year’s actual races, challenging Jeff Gordon with lighthearted banter that has provided equal measures insight and humor. (Also, kudos to Gordon for playing along and giving it right back to Bowyer.) Unlike the combination of Gordon and Darrell Waltrip, who often seemed to step on one another’s toes, Bowyer and Gordon aren’t afraid to disagree while not taking themselves — or each other — too seriously.

2 Capacity forecast improving for Martinsville Speedway? Track president Clay Campbell told the Martinsville Bulletin on Monday he expects the track will have 30% capacity when NASCAR visits for Cup, Xfinity and Whelen Modified Tour races April 8-10. The current limit is 1,000 fans per Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement a few weeks ago, but that’s expected to be increased on April 1 with improving COVID-19 numbers across Virginia. “The governor’s office was great to work with,” Campbell said. “We talked with them for weeks, and we appreciate them providing a pathway to getting fans back into the facility. That’s what it’s all about. Trying to get back to normal and having our fans back in Martinsville like they always have been. So we’re hoping on April 1, if things are going the direction they’re going, we can get a lot more fans in here.” Increased capacity would also be welcome news for Richmond Raceway, which hosts the Cup and Whelen series the following weekend. ... Per Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Monday, Pocono Raceway will operate at 50% capacity for its Cup doubleheader weekend June 26-27.