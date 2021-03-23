Fast Thoughts for March 24: Numbers and rules changes to note this weekend on the dirt at Bristol

50: Years since a dirt race has been run in NASCAR’s top series — Richard Petty drove a Plymouth to victory at half-mile North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh on Sept. 30, 1970.

42: Wins by Lee Petty on a dirt surface, the most in series history according to NASCAR.com. The rest of the top five — Buck Baker 40, Herb Thomas 40, Tim Flock 36 and Ned Jarrett 33. (For those wondering, Richard Petty had 30 dirt wins, good for sixth.)

489: Cup Series races held on dirt, the first on June 19, 1949.

2 The format for this weekend’s Cup and Truck races:

Four heat races will set the respective fields for Saturday night’s 150-lap Truck feature and Sunday afternoon’s 250-lap Cup feature. The lineup for the heat races will be set by random draw in order of current owner points.

The qualifying heat races will be 15 laps each, and only green-flag laps will be counted. There will be no overtime rules.

Drivers will accumulate points in the heat races based on finishing position and passing points (finishing in a better position than a driver started). The points total will determine the starting positions for the feature.