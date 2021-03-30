Fast Thoughts for March 31: The highs and lows from a weekend of mudslinging at Bristol

The weekend was far from perfect, but kudos to the sanctioning body for trying something different. It takes financial guts to undertake an endeavor such as this: putting on the first dirt race in the NASCAR Cup Series in more than 50 years, particularly with limited capacity cutting into your chance of making money over the weekend. But I think the series found a proper balance between providing the show the fans hoped for and reacting as the weekend unfolded with the change in stage lengths and the addition of competition cautions. Adding water to the track with 50 laps remaining created the top groove that Denny Hamlin utilized to pull up alongside Joey Logano several times over those final circuits. I’m glad to hear they’ll give this another shot next year and see if they can improve some of the problems that sprung up during the track’s inaugural run on dirt.