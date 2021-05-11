Fast Thoughts for May 12: The Flying 11 rides again in Virginia; FS1 broadcast of Cup throwback race lives down to expectations

1 The Flying 11 rides again in Virginia. Saturday at Shenandoah Speedway, Roy Hendrick of Richmond debuted a new “Flying 11,” the number and paint scheme he and his father, “Mr. Modified” Ray Hendrick, made famous with hundreds of wins over the past six decades. “[Chris Phillips] built me a car, a brand new car, and he’s painted it red, blue interior, just like my Flying 11 was, and he’s going to put the Flying 11 on it,” Roy Hendrick, 67, told the RacingVirginia Podcast in February. “And we were going to run that thing a couple races the last couple of years, but we never got a shot. But the car is sitting there ready to go. He called me this year, wanted to know if I would go to Shenandoah a couple of times. I said, ‘Sure.’ ” Roy finished fifth in the first of two 35-lap Late Model features, but a Lap 2 crash knocked him out of the second event. Andrew Dean and Michael Rogers split the victories. Other winners at Shenandoah were Chris Lilly (Legend), Jamie Hite (U-Car) and Trey Williams (Bandolero).
2 Around the commonwealth: Peyton Sellers collected two 60-lap Late Model victories at Dominion Raceway. Mason Bailey finished fourth and second, respectively, to retain the track points lead. Other winners were Dan Rogers and Barry Beebe (Dominion Stock doubleheader), Tyler Warriner (Mini Cup) and Cameron Ruggles (U-Car). ... Kres Vandyke rolled to a pair of dominant 60-lap Late Model wins at Motor Mile Speedway. Other winners were Doodle Lang (Mod-4), Daryn Cockram and Kyle Barnes (Sportsman doubleheader), Scooter Hollandsworth (Super Street) and Peyton Howell (Any Car). ... Matt Carter swept a pair of 30-lap Modified features at Langley Speedway. Other winners were Trace Wyatt (Champ Kart), Chris Roberts (Grand Stock doubleheader sweep), Christian Keller (U-Car) and Cody Bryant (Enduro). ... A top prize of $20,000 will be on the line Saturday when Virginia Motor Speedway hosts the King of the Commonwealth, an Ultimate Super Late Model Series event featuring the East Coast’s best dirt drivers. Also on the schedule is a FASTRAK Racing Series Pro Late Model feature with a $3,000 first prize. Get more information at vamotorspeedway.com. ... Cold weather wiped out Wythe Raceway’s second attempt at hosting the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series.
3 The Fox Broadcasting Company fails in its first attempt at airing the Darlington throwback races. As I mentioned last week, the fact the Cup race was being broadcast on FS1 instead of Fox provided a hint the company didn’t see the races as anything special. Fast forward to Sunday, and that’s essentially what we got. Though they looked as though they had just left a Halloween costume party, the same announcing crew — minus any special guests — called the race. And the broadcast had only brief mentions of NASCAR’s history, not the more in-depth segments NBC had produced the past several years. In fact, anyone who could only hear the broadcast but couldn’t see it would have thought it was just another race. The lack of a decade theme didn’t help — previous races had honored the 1970s, 1975-84, 1985-89, etc. — nor did the race falling on Mother’s Day. A better option going forward would be to run special paint schemes highlighting breast cancer awareness in May, then save the history for the Southern 500 in the fall.
4 Odds and ends: Teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will be without their regular crew chiefs Sunday at Dover. Paul Wolfe was suspended for one race because two lugnuts weren’t secure on Logano’s Ford after last Sunday’s race at Darlington, and Jeremy Bullins will miss his second consecutive race for what Team Penske cites as “precautionary team protocols.” Team engineers Jonathan Hassler and Grant Hutchens will sit atop the pit boxes of the No. 22 and 2, respectively. ... JR Motorsports will appeal the decision to disqualify Noah Gragson’s No. 9 Chevrolet following Saturday’s Xfinity postrace inspection at Darlington. Gragson lost his fourth-place finish and a $100,000 bonus for being the highest-finishing Dash 4 Cash competitor.
