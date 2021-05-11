Fast Thoughts for May 12: The Flying 11 rides again in Virginia; FS1 broadcast of Cup throwback race lives down to expectations

3 The Fox Broadcasting Company fails in its first attempt at airing the Darlington throwback races. As I mentioned last week, the fact the Cup race was being broadcast on FS1 instead of Fox provided a hint the company didn’t see the races as anything special. Fast forward to Sunday, and that’s essentially what we got. Though they looked as though they had just left a Halloween costume party, the same announcing crew — minus any special guests — called the race. And the broadcast had only brief mentions of NASCAR’s history, not the more in-depth segments NBC had produced the past several years. In fact, anyone who could only hear the broadcast but couldn’t see it would have thought it was just another race. The lack of a decade theme didn’t help — previous races had honored the 1970s, 1975-84, 1985-89, etc. — nor did the race falling on Mother’s Day. A better option going forward would be to run special paint schemes highlighting breast cancer awareness in May, then save the history for the Southern 500 in the fall.