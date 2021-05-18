Fast Thoughts for May 19: Is Brad Keselowski joining Roush Fenway Racing as a driver/owner next season? Also, previewing NASCAR's newest road course

1 Is Brad Keselowski joining Roush Fenway Racing as a driver/owner next season? According to a report from Motorsport.com, Roush Fenway has offered the Team Penske driver a full-time NASCAR Cup ride in a deal that includes part ownership of the team. The renamed team would be called RFK (Roush Fenway Keselowski) Racing, and sources told Motorsport.com that Keselowski would play a significant role in the competition side of the organization. Keselowski’s contract extension with Penske ends after this season. The report stated that Roush Fenway declined comment, while Penske officials offered no comment on Keselowski’s future with their team. Roush Fenway currently fields Cup cars for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 and Chris Buescher in the No. 17.

2 A new stop on the NASCAR schedule brings the return of practice and qualifying sessions this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. The 3.426-mile road course offers 20 turns, and tire barriers, curbs and rumble strips have been installed to help with the transition to stock cars. Each series will have one practice and one qualifying session — Cup practice Saturday at 10 a.m. (FS2) and qualifying Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (FS1); Xfinity practice Friday at 4 p.m. (FS1) and qualifying Saturday at 11 a.m. (FS1); and Truck practice Friday at 3 p.m. (FS1) and qualifying Saturday at 9 a.m. (FS2).