Fast Thoughts for May 19: Is Brad Keselowski joining Roush Fenway Racing as a driver/owner next season? Also, previewing NASCAR's newest road course

1 Is Brad Keselowski joining Roush Fenway Racing as a driver/owner next season? According to a report from Motorsport.com, Roush Fenway has offered the Team Penske driver a full-time NASCAR Cup ride in a deal that includes part ownership of the team. The renamed team would be called RFK (Roush Fenway Keselowski) Racing, and sources told Motorsport.com that Keselowski would play a significant role in the competition side of the organization. Keselowski’s contract extension with Penske ends after this season. The report stated that Roush Fenway declined comment, while Penske officials offered no comment on Keselowski’s future with their team. Roush Fenway currently fields Cup cars for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 and Chris Buescher in the No. 17.
2 A new stop on the NASCAR schedule brings the return of practice and qualifying sessions this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. The 3.426-mile road course offers 20 turns, and tire barriers, curbs and rumble strips have been installed to help with the transition to stock cars. Each series will have one practice and one qualifying session — Cup practice Saturday at 10 a.m. (FS2) and qualifying Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (FS1); Xfinity practice Friday at 4 p.m. (FS1) and qualifying Saturday at 11 a.m. (FS1); and Truck practice Friday at 3 p.m. (FS1) and qualifying Saturday at 9 a.m. (FS2).
3 Brandon Overton cashes in again at Virginia Motor Speedway: Overton passed Jimmy Owens on Lap 40 en route to collecting the $20,000 first prize Saturday in the 60-lap King of the Commonwealth Super Late Model feature at VMS. Such wins are nothing new for Overton in Jamaica — he collected top prizes of $20,000 and $50,000 there in 2019. “I love this place, man. I love racing here,” the Evans, Ga., native said after his latest win. “... I’m just really fortunate to drive good race cars for good people.” In the other feature, Carson Ferguson of Charlotte, N.C., won the FASTRAK Racing Series 40-lapper and its $3,000 first prize.
4 Around the commonwealth: Mike Looney denied Timothy Peters a sweep of twin 75-lap Late Model features with a late pass in the opener at South Boston Speedway. Looney, the 2019 NASCAR national runner-up, crashed in the nightcap while again battling Peters for the lead. Peters’ win was his first at South Boston since 2015. Other winners were Daniel Moss (Limited Sportsman), Nathan Crews (Pure Stock doubleheader sweep) and Josh Dawson (Hornet). ... Connor Hall cut into Brenden Queen’s points lead at Langley Speedway by edging Queen for the win in a 100-lap Late Model feature. Other winners were Matt Carter (Modified), Jimmy Adkins (Super Street), Louie Pasderetz (Super Truck) and Cody Bryant (Enduro). ... Mike Rudy and Eric Fowlkes split twin 35-lap Modified victories at Dominion Raceway. Other winners were Tommy Jackson and Conner Jones (Legend doubleheader), Mike Chapman (U-Car), Ryan Matthews (Virginia Racer doubleheader sweep) and Kenton K. Case (Bando). ... Kenny Peeples and Justin Blevins split twin 15-lap Modified features at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Daniel Tate (U-Car), Jerry Dillow (Super Street), Shawn King (Pro Mini) and Braxton Surber (K-Car).
