Fast Thoughts for May 5: Fox makes short-sighted decision to move throwback races to FS1;

1 Fox makes a short-sighted decision to air the Darlington throwback races on FS1. Because I didn’t follow NASCAR until relocating to Virginia in 2000, the annual throwback races are always among my favorites. You learn not only about the history of the sport, but what effect the legendary drivers had on fans and today’s competitors. Each year, NBC treated the broadcast with reverence, inviting racing announcers from yesteryear and having the broadcast crew outfitted in apparel authentic to that decade. In addition, NBC would unveil history lessons throughout the telecast, bringing those years to life for a few minutes at a time. Most importantly, though, the race was always on the main network and thoroughly promoted, a great opportunity to snag new eyeballs while showing some older fans who had stopped watching in recent years how today’s product stacks up. So what will viewers tuned into Fox during this weekend’s Xfinity and NASCAR Cup races have to look forward to? How about “The Best of Greatest Sports Legends: Class of 1987” ... on both days. To borrow a throwback phrase in the spirit of the weekend: “What in the wide, wide world of sports is a goin’ on here?” I realize this is purely a financial decision to add value to FS1, and without the Fox Broadcasting Company, some of these races might not be televised at all. But treating this weekend’s races — from a broadcast perspective — the same as it did last week’s at Kansas Speedway is a massive waste. When nothing is presented as special, don’t be surprised when the viewership picks up on that. If Fox is merely concerned about the bottom line, please trade the throwback races back to NBC so we can sleep through another 1.5-mile snorefest on FS1.