Fishing report

Chickahominy Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the high 60s to low 70s in the central lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about six inches above the top of the dam, and the water was medium brown and clear in the central lake, with much more murky water near windy shorelines.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were in deeper main lake flats or on channel edge brush piles and are becoming more active with cooler water. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and drop-offs in the main lake, and, when active, were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. A few smaller bluegill and shellcracker were along main lake shorelines and in the lower areas of major creeks, but larger bluegill and shellcracker were in three to eight feet of water on deep flats or channel edges, frequently on wood cover or around cypress trees. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats and along shorelines and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Kevin Kennedy caught 16 crappie, eight bluegill, one white perch and one bass; Tom Porter caught 25 bluegill, 11 crappie, two shellcracker, one white perch and one pickerel.
Lake COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir steadied this week and has been in the range of 300.5 feet recently. Lake Gaston remained just below 200 feet, give or take a few inches. Water temperatures continued to cool this week and have been in the lower to mid 70s in many areas.
Major movements of bait and gamefish are underway in Kerr Reservoir, as these fish move up into the creeks. Midlake creeks such as Butchers, Grassy, Eastland and Panhandle are excellent locations to search for bait and associated good fishing. Main lake coves and pockets are also good locations right now, as are the points and rocky shorelines leading into them.
There are many great lure choices for this situation, and small crankbaits and big topwater are two excellent choices for those after stripers or largemouth. Other choices include swimbaits and umbrella rigs. Bass fishing has been improving on Lake Gaston, particularly around and under boat docks in down lake areas.
Good reports are still coming in this week for the catfish. Anglers are using controlled drifts to catch the catfish from flats and creek channels. Some anglers are focused on mainlake locales, such as the mouths of doves and creeks or along the channel edges and swings. Many anglers are looking in the creeks as the numbers are improving there.
Shallower brush piles from 6 to 15 feet deep are holding nice crappie, and brush out to 20 feet als should be checked using either small jigs or spoons. Vertical fishing and casting techniques are working right now. As with the other fish, the bite in the creeks is improving significantly.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: A solid run of blackfin tuna is occurring for the offshore anglers. There also have been some yellowfin tuna and a few wahoo caught. October is typically best for the wahoo bite. Good numbers of mahi are coming in, but they are on the small side.
Bottom-fishing anglers are doing excellent with the seabass right now. The seabass anglers are also pulling up good-sized flounder.
The Norfolk Canyon is yielding quality catches of tilefish currently. Good catches of puppy drum are occurring inside the Chesapeake Bay and along the beaches of the Outer Banks.
Inshore anglers are finding bluefish and Spanish mackerel just outside the Outer Banks beaches. The sound anglers are experiencing good action for the speckled trout and puppy drum. A few flounder are being caught by pier and surf anglers.
Cobia season ended Wednesday. Many of the cobia reportedly have left the Chesapeake Bay. Some large red drum have been caught inside the Bay but not many.
Speckled trout, however, are just getting started. Some spot are being caught in the Rappahannock River, but the size of the catches is small.
Freshwater: The crappie are biting well in many of the lakes and rivers right now. Brush piles, bridge abutments and floating docks are all holding fish. Wood cover and grass lines are holding the fish along the tidal rivers.
Bass in the local lakes are in many depths right now. Some are still holding deep. Some are relating to stumps in four to eight feet of water, while some are roaming with the baitfish schools. All this means that topwaters, shaky heads, crankbaits and Texas rigs are all working.
River fish are usually caught much shallower. So, chatterbaits, spinnerbaits, shallow crankbaits and 4- to 6-inch soft plastics are still productive.
Topwater action is increasing in the tidal rivers—and everywhere actually. This is the time of year when weather fronts start to have a bigger impact on fish activity. Keeping an open mind and making adjustments can be the key to success.
Many times, smaller baits will work much better this time of year. Four-inch swim baits tend to work better for landlocked stripers at this time. At Lake Anna, the stripers are on the move towards the upper ends, as are the baitfish.
— Compiled by Lily Betts