Fishing report

Fishing with Capt. Conway: Kevin Kennedy caught 16 crappie, eight bluegill, one white perch and one bass; Tom Porter caught 25 bluegill, 11 crappie, two shellcracker, one white perch and one pickerel.

Lake COUNTRY

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir steadied this week and has been in the range of 300.5 feet recently. Lake Gaston remained just below 200 feet, give or take a few inches. Water temperatures continued to cool this week and have been in the lower to mid 70s in many areas.

Major movements of bait and gamefish are underway in Kerr Reservoir, as these fish move up into the creeks. Midlake creeks such as Butchers, Grassy, Eastland and Panhandle are excellent locations to search for bait and associated good fishing. Main lake coves and pockets are also good locations right now, as are the points and rocky shorelines leading into them.

There are many great lure choices for this situation, and small crankbaits and big topwater are two excellent choices for those after stripers or largemouth. Other choices include swimbaits and umbrella rigs. Bass fishing has been improving on Lake Gaston, particularly around and under boat docks in down lake areas.