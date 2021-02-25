Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low 40s throughout most of the main lake on Wednesday. The water was warming from the surface down, so shallow downwind areas in the major creeks were in the mid to high 40s. The lake level was about nine inches above the top of the dam, and current was obvious in the upper end of the lake. The water was light brown and clear to slightly cloudy in the central lower lake. Cloudiness increased farther up the lake.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie are leaving deeper main lake flats, channel edges and channels in favor of moving into major creeks. Active fish were hitting live minnows and small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake and, when active, were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels, frequently on wood cover, and were still mostly inactive, but occasional active bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, especially near creek mouths, and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter caught 12 white perch, two bass, one crappie, yellow perch and roach minnow.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir began dropping, after reaching a high near 307 feet last week, and was back down to around 305 earlier this week. Both Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston are heavily stained from one end of the lake to the other. Kerr Dam floodgates releases into Lake Gaston were significantly elevated earlier this week and were consistently running at a high cfs in excess of 30,000. Consequently, Lake Gaston surpassed the usually steady 200 feet again this week and was running in the range of 200.3 feet. Water temperatures have been in the lower 40s and upper 30s in many locations this week.
The days are growing longer, and spring is on the way. With the warm days this week, the crappie are expected to resume their move to spawn and long-lining and spider rigging techniques will improve. For spider-rigging, anglers are typically moving at 0 to 0.5 mph and using jigs tipped with minnows. Bobby Garland jigs in key lime pie color have always been a good choice, and jigs with more chartreuse or dark colors may be favored now with the highly stained water.
Good midlake creeks on Kerr include Panhandle, Island and those in the Ivy Hill area. Some fishermen are still successfully targeting brushpiles, and if anglers can find clearer water, this will remain a key technique. Piles in about 20 feet that top out around 10 feet have been most productive this week. The bridges in Rudds and Butchers often hold big schools of crappie this time of year and should always be checked if fishing in this area. Typical depths on these bridges right now have been 15-20 feet.
Catfish anglers are still focusing on areas with a lot of bait and deeper water. The catfish can be caught from one end of each lake to the other. Again this week, Zakk Royce of Blues Brothers Charters had good results on Lake Gaston, even though he has had to fight cold and windy conditions. Reports from Kerr Reservoir last week also included good results as well. As mentioned previously, this species of fish may be the least affected by stained or muddy water.
The largemouth bass fishing was slow again this week, but spring is coming, and the bass will be moving towards the shallows. We are clearly in pre-spawn mode, and points and channel banks leading into the spawning areas will be key right now. For anglers seeking clearer water, the Nutbush Creek area around Satterwhite is a good place to start and over on Gaston, creeks down by the dam may be slightly less stained. With all the water being pulled through the system, main lake areas even down by the dam are heavily stained, but some creek arms about one-third or one-half way back could be less stained. These are key considerations for those targeting staging bass with minnow imitation lures such as the suspending jerkbait or swimbaits.
— Compiled by Lily Betts