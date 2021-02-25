Fishing report

Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter caught 12 white perch, two bass, one crappie, yellow perch and roach minnow.

Lake Country

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir began dropping, after reaching a high near 307 feet last week, and was back down to around 305 earlier this week. Both Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston are heavily stained from one end of the lake to the other. Kerr Dam floodgates releases into Lake Gaston were significantly elevated earlier this week and were consistently running at a high cfs in excess of 30,000. Consequently, Lake Gaston surpassed the usually steady 200 feet again this week and was running in the range of 200.3 feet. Water temperatures have been in the lower 40s and upper 30s in many locations this week.

The days are growing longer, and spring is on the way. With the warm days this week, the crappie are expected to resume their move to spawn and long-lining and spider rigging techniques will improve. For spider-rigging, anglers are typically moving at 0 to 0.5 mph and using jigs tipped with minnows. Bobby Garland jigs in key lime pie color have always been a good choice, and jigs with more chartreuse or dark colors may be favored now with the highly stained water.