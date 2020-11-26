Fishing report

LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level came down substantially this week, dropping from a high near 310 feet to around 304 earlier this week. The Kerr dam floodgates have been wide open for many days, and it has created an impressive sight at the Lake Gaston headwaters. There has been an unusual amount of fluctuation and high water in Lake Gaston as a result, and it has risen as high as 200.5 feet. While not nearly the change in water level seen on Kerr, this half a foot above normal pool level causes headaches for landowners on Gaston with fixed docks in place. Boaters on both lakes should still take precaution when in virtually any part of the lake since floating debris is still more predominant than usual. As a result of these substantial changes in water, the fishing has still been difficult but improved this week. Water temperatures have been in the lower to mid 60s in many areas of the lakes.
The number of small largemouth bass on Kerr Reservoir has surprised many this fall. These smaller fish are easily caught in flooded shoreline cover, and while 30 or more bass can easily be caught in a day, the top five likely will still be under 12 pounds. Prior to moving to the bank, many of these small bass were on shallow brushpiles and giving the crappie anglers fits; however, more recently it seems many of these fish have moved. It is likely that with the rising water level, these small bass moved to flooded brush and trees and are feeding in the shallows. When pursuing largemouth this fall and winter, a key is locating baitfish, and these are also migrating shallow and feeding in the backs of creeks and main lake pockets. Bird activity also has been picking up and is a good way to locate stripers and largemouth.
The crawfish are active now and will be playing a key role in the fisheries until the winter water temperatures cool down into the 40s. Many anglers do not appreciate the level of activity of crawfish in the fall and early winter, but it is a major event going on under the water. As a result, crankbaits in orange, brown or red are very productive in the shallows particularly around rock. Other lures that mimic crawfish, including jigs and creature baits, will also do well over the next month.
Catfishermen are reporting great results this week and some anglers fishing down-lake on Kerr Reservoir around the powerlines are catching fish in good numbers and of a good size as well. Anglers fishing this area report 20 or more cats in a few hours, and fish up to 30 pounds. Even so, it can be hit or miss, and anglers should not be surprised if they make unsuccessful drifts. Sometimes it is a time-of-day phenomenon and sometimes it is a matter of coming into contact with the right group of fish, but in either case, making multiple drifts at different times of day will increase the likelihood of success.
— Compiled by Lily Betts