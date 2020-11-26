Fishing report

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level came down substantially this week, dropping from a high near 310 feet to around 304 earlier this week. The Kerr dam floodgates have been wide open for many days, and it has created an impressive sight at the Lake Gaston headwaters. There has been an unusual amount of fluctuation and high water in Lake Gaston as a result, and it has risen as high as 200.5 feet. While not nearly the change in water level seen on Kerr, this half a foot above normal pool level causes headaches for landowners on Gaston with fixed docks in place. Boaters on both lakes should still take precaution when in virtually any part of the lake since floating debris is still more predominant than usual. As a result of these substantial changes in water, the fishing has still been difficult but improved this week. Water temperatures have been in the lower to mid 60s in many areas of the lakes.