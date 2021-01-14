Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low 40s throughout the lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about three inches above the top of the dam and the water was light brown. Water in the lower lake was clear to slightly cloudy, but cloudiness increased quickly farther up the lake. Some creeks were a few degrees warmer than the main lake by afternoon today, so watch for fish starting into creeks on sunny days.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats, channel edges or in channels. Most schools were not very active, but occasionally more active fish would hit live minnows, small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs and small blade baits. White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels, frequently on wood cover, but were mostly inactive. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Most lakes and waterways in the region continue to suffer from being highly stained, and although fish can still be caught in these conditions, it definitely makes it more difficult. Once muddied, the water tends to remain heavily stained for weeks in the colder months as the sediment remains suspended primarily due to density and viscosity effects.
The Kerr Reservoir water level dropped significantly and was under 300 feet earlier this week. With the unusual changes in water conditions this year, anglers should check the latest water levels before heading to the lake. Kerr Dam floodgates continued a high discharge earlier this week and again exceeded 20,000 cfs during much of the week. Even though last week, Lake Gaston levels were above the 200 feet normal pool, this week they have returned to their typical range between 199-200 feet. Anglers should watch the levels closely before heading to the lake. Water temperatures have been in the mid to lower 40s in many locations this week. This is the time of year to really watch the high and low temperatures each day, and choose a day with a warming trend and lots of sunshine, as these conditions often trigger fish to feed.
January is a great time to be on the water in search of giant catfish. Sometimes it can be hit or miss depending on the wind and a lot of factors, but anglers are reporting cats more than 50 pounds along with a mix of other fish more than 20 pounds, and smaller ones of course mixed in. Many anglers prefer to anchor during the winter. The key is to locate large schools of bait over deeper water, in the channel or off deep points. The best areas are major tributaries and the lower part of either Gaston or Kerr right now.
Good crappie reports are coming in from Lake Gaston with several fish over two pounds being reported on a single trip, along with many in the one pound-plus range. Most anglers are casting plastic jigs to brush. The key for this approach is to count the jig down to the top of the brushpile and then slowly wind it to bring the jig just across the top of the pile. Knowing how fast to turn the reel handle is key to ensure the jig swims horizontally. Having good electronics such as the Garmin Livescope and using it properly is key right now, according to many anglers. Some report that having this technology is an equalizer when the water clarity is an issue, up to a point.
Anglers are having difficulty with the stripers and largemouth right now, as the stained water may have a bigger impact on catching these fish than it does on others such as the catfish. Even though winter patterns are in play right now, a warming trend can pull both of these species shallow and chasing bait. Reports of such activity have been coming in from mid-lake creeks such as Eastland Creek on Kerr Reservoir, particularly in the back where the water may be slightly less stained. Other secondary creeks such as Beaver Pond off of Grassy Creek are good locations to find clearer water and bait. If the lakes eventually clarify as we head into late January, the bite for the largemouth and the stripers will improve. The bird activity remains a key element of locating big schools of gamefish, particularly the stripers. Some anglers opt to ride and look more than fish as locating these birds is so key.
