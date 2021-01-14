Fishing report

Good crappie reports are coming in from Lake Gaston with several fish over two pounds being reported on a single trip, along with many in the one pound-plus range. Most anglers are casting plastic jigs to brush. The key for this approach is to count the jig down to the top of the brushpile and then slowly wind it to bring the jig just across the top of the pile. Knowing how fast to turn the reel handle is key to ensure the jig swims horizontally. Having good electronics such as the Garmin Livescope and using it properly is key right now, according to many anglers. Some report that having this technology is an equalizer when the water clarity is an issue, up to a point.

Anglers are having difficulty with the stripers and largemouth right now, as the stained water may have a bigger impact on catching these fish than it does on others such as the catfish. Even though winter patterns are in play right now, a warming trend can pull both of these species shallow and chasing bait. Reports of such activity have been coming in from mid-lake creeks such as Eastland Creek on Kerr Reservoir, particularly in the back where the water may be slightly less stained. Other secondary creeks such as Beaver Pond off of Grassy Creek are good locations to find clearer water and bait. If the lakes eventually clarify as we head into late January, the bite for the largemouth and the stripers will improve. The bird activity remains a key element of locating big schools of gamefish, particularly the stripers. Some anglers opt to ride and look more than fish as locating these birds is so key.