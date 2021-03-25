Fishing report

chickahominy lake

Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the middle 50s throughout most of the main lake on Monday, with higher temperatures in major creeks. The lake level was about five inches above the top of the dam. The water was medium brown and clear to slightly cloudy in the central lower lake.

Most blue cats and bullheads were along flats, drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were leaving deeper main lake flats, channel edges and channels and moving into major creeks. Moderate numbers of crappie were in creeks over the past week, but sizes of fish were quite good as has been typical of early fish in the creeks. Active fish in deeper areas were hitting live minnows and small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs, while live minnows, long line trolling, bobbers with tubes or curly tail jigs were effective in creeks.