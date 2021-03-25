Fishing report

chickahominy lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the middle 50s throughout most of the main lake on Monday, with higher temperatures in major creeks. The lake level was about five inches above the top of the dam. The water was medium brown and clear to slightly cloudy in the central lower lake.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along flats, drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were leaving deeper main lake flats, channel edges and channels and moving into major creeks. Moderate numbers of crappie were in creeks over the past week, but sizes of fish were quite good as has been typical of early fish in the creeks. Active fish in deeper areas were hitting live minnows and small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs, while live minnows, long line trolling, bobbers with tubes or curly tail jigs were effective in creeks.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake and in some shallows at the upper end of the lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels, frequently on wood cover, and were still mostly inactive, but occasional active bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were in creeks and around cypress trees, on flats, and on channel edges in the main lake. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Bob Horan caught 10 crappie.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir rose substantially into the range of 303 feet earlier in the week. As a result of all the rain and new water coming into the system, water conditions deteriorated from previous weeks in many locations, particularly main uplake areas. With the additional rain mid-week, anglers should check the latest level before heading out. Gaston has been consistently above 200 feet so far this week. Water temperatures have been in the 50s in many locations.
With lows in the 50s this week and a full moon this weekend, as well as the lengthening of the daylight, the fishing should be excellent. The bass and crappie will really start moving to the shallows in greater numbers. Stripers, catfish and white bass likewise will be getting into spawning runs up the river’s arms.
Anglers are doing well with the crappie this week and not just in the upstream spawning creeks, which do typically turn on first. The bite is moving downlake now as we head farther into spring. Tightlining minnows about 10 feet deep over 20 feet of water was working this week. Fish have not moved to docks yet. The tight lining technique for crappie typically uses 1/32 ounce and fish weighing more than two pounds are not uncommon. Anglers should start their search towards the backs of creeks moving around 0.5 mph. Wesley Howard weighed in a beautiful 2.79 pound crappie this week.
The largemouth bass fishing has been very strong. The ABA tournament on Kerr Reservoir last week was won by Carl Enos with 15.91 pounds. He reported catching his fish on spinnerbaits and crankbaits in the creeks in 8-10 feet of water. The fishing was definitely challenging last weekend as the water rose more than two feet during the tournament. The big bass of the tournament was a 6.02 pounder caught by Brian Clark, who reported catching it on a spinnerbait. Big tournaments are continuing in Lake Country, so it pays to be patient and cautious with all the boats on the water.
Anglers are targeting bass with a wide range of shallow water offerings. The bladed jig is hard to beat as it can be fished in multiple ways and depths and often triggers bass to react. As the afternoon temperatures rise, topwater lures such as a buzz bait will come into play, especially as temperatures get close to the 60s.
Notable catch: Christopher Ruffa out of Ashland reported the catch and release of a 27-inch, 11.5-pound largemouth bass.
— Compiled by Lily Betts