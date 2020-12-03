Fishing report

LAKE COUNTRY

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level came down substantially again this week, dropping from a high near 310 feet a couple of weeks ago and around 304 feet last week, to back down to around 300 feet this week. The Kerr dam floodgates have been mostly open for approximately two weeks and creating unusually high water in Lake Gaston. Over the past two weeks, Gaston has run above 200 feet and as much as 200.5 feet. As a result of these continuing changes in water, the fishing has been difficult but continues to improve. Water temperatures have been in the lower to mid 60s in many areas of the lakes.

The best catches on Kerr Reservoir right now seem to belong to the catfishermen and the striper fishermen. Stripers have been working down in the lower end of the lake, particularly around Palmer’s Point. There are a number of birds working in this area and they typically provide a good indication of the presence of both bait and gamefish. Approaching these birds slowly and quietly is key, as is making long casts. To accomplish this, many anglers opt for heavier offerings such as 3/4-ounce spoons or vibrating baits. These can also be fished relatively fast as the action is typically near the surface. Some anglers do opt to work deeper in the water column searching for larger fish.