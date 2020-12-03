Fishing report

chickahominy lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low 50’s in the central lower lake and in the high 40’s farther up the lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about three inches above the top of the dam and the water was medium brown and clear in the central lake, with much more murky water up the lake and near windy shorelines.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats or on channel edges, frequently near brush piles, and some schools were moderately active. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrub and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channel edges in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits, and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in 5-12 feet of water on channel edges, frequently on wood cover, but were mostly inactive. When active, bluegill and shellcracker hit live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, topwaters and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter caught 17 crappie, five pickerel, two white perch, one bluegill, one flier, and one roach minnow.
The lake level is normal and clear, with water temperature in the upper 40s. Fission pressure has been light. Bass fishing continues to be good as fish are getting on their cold-water patterns. Best results have been with jigs, crank baits, chatter baits and extra large minnows. Two more weight citations were checked in this week, bringing the yearly total up to 29. Pickerel fishing remains good with extra large minnows and spinners. Several anglers have caught pickerel in the 3½-pound range, but no one has caught a four pounder, which would break the pickerel pot. Catfish and bowfin continue to produce good action on extra large minnows. Bowfin in the 7- to 10-pound range are pretty common, along with several catfish in the 20- to 30-pound range. Crappie fishing is excellent on small minnows, and 8-12 foot of water brush piles and stumps are holding a lot of crappie. Several limits have been reported.
Notable catches: Bob Allison, 32-pound cat; Dan Jones, 8.8-pound bass; Joe Smokler, 5.3-pound bass, 5.1-pound pag; Danny Grattan, 14-pound bag; Mike Yeatts, 5.0-pound bass, 15-pound bag; Wes Zabdyr, 5-pound bass, 16-pound bag; Billy Moss, 6.0-pound bass; Jake Wagner, 14.1-pound bag; Mary Allison, 16.0-pound cat; Joe Robert, 22-pound cat; Bill Dyson, 24-pound cat; Bobby Simpson, 8.21-pound bass; Steve Hubbard and Nate McMillan, 38 crappie, 3.5-pound pickerel; Joe Moss, 25 crappie; Mike Martinez, 14.5 pound bag; Dave Jones, 22 crappie; Paul Brock, 5-pound bass; Bobby Harlow, 16-pound bag; Billy Joyce, 25-pound cat.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level came down substantially again this week, dropping from a high near 310 feet a couple of weeks ago and around 304 feet last week, to back down to around 300 feet this week. The Kerr dam floodgates have been mostly open for approximately two weeks and creating unusually high water in Lake Gaston. Over the past two weeks, Gaston has run above 200 feet and as much as 200.5 feet. As a result of these continuing changes in water, the fishing has been difficult but continues to improve. Water temperatures have been in the lower to mid 60s in many areas of the lakes.
The best catches on Kerr Reservoir right now seem to belong to the catfishermen and the striper fishermen. Stripers have been working down in the lower end of the lake, particularly around Palmer’s Point. There are a number of birds working in this area and they typically provide a good indication of the presence of both bait and gamefish. Approaching these birds slowly and quietly is key, as is making long casts. To accomplish this, many anglers opt for heavier offerings such as 3/4-ounce spoons or vibrating baits. These can also be fished relatively fast as the action is typically near the surface. Some anglers do opt to work deeper in the water column searching for larger fish.
Grassy Creek is reportedly another good location to seek out this bird activity and associated fish. Some catfish anglers have focused on the Nutbush Creek arm of Kerr Reservoir and have reported success. Although some are getting their bait in the back of creeks using a cast net, others are catching white perch in about 25 feet of water on a small jigging spoon. Drifting in the region near the dam, either in upper Nutbush or Palmers, has been productive for the catfish. It is a great time of year to target both of these species and change it up during the day. Sometimes the catfish anglers can drift for a while and upon seeing bird activity, switch over to casting for the stripers. It is a great way to spend the day out on the lake and catch multiple species of fish.
Largemouth bass are being caught on both Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston either by targeting shallow cover with crankbaits and spinnerbaits, or they are mixed in with stripers and white perch. In weeks past, many smaller largemouth were mixed in with crappie on brushpiles, but it seems many of these fish have moved to shallow banks or points. The crawfish related bite is prime right now and orange, brown or red crankbaits are faring well across the region. In another month or so, as water temperatures cool below 50 degrees, many bass anglers on both lakes will rely on a suspending jerkbait for a large percentage of their catch. These are excellent winter lures and work the best from December through February.
green top report
Saltwater: Many of the rockfish being caught are being caught inside the rivers. Most of the reports this week have come from the James, the Rappahannock and the Potomac rivers. Umbrella rigs have been popular. Many are being used with heavy mojos. Tandem rigs are also bringing aboard fish. Some have been able to find feeding birds which can enable casting to the fish with bucktails, rattletraps, swim baits and spoons. These baits can also be jigged vertically with good success.
There has been some night success at the CBBT lately but not widely talked about. The speckled trout anglers have been faring well — especially those fishing at night under the full moon. Lynnhaven Inlet has been good in the last few days. The Rappahannock and surrounding inlets and tributaries have also been good. Depending on the severity of the winter, the speck bite can remain quite good throughout the whole season. As the water temps drop, the better lures tend to be Mirr-o-lures and suspending jerkbaits.
High winds in the last few days have kept the charter boats docked and the surf anglers off the beaches. So, there haven’t been many reports from them.
Tautog anglers are enjoying a good bite both inside the Chesapeake Bay and on ocean wrecks. The ocean wrecks are producing excellent catches of seabass, triggerfish and flounder.
Freshwater: Good Bass fishing is taking place in many places. The tidal rivers are always a good choice, as warming afternoons can warm tidal flats quickly causing shallow feeding in sometimes surprising areas. Rattletraps, swim baits, jigs and soft plastics on finesse presentations are some of the more popular options. Many of the fish are still in the creeks, but the pits along the James River should not be overlooked either.
Chickahominy Lake is another option not to be overlooked, especially for big fish. There have been some real monsters caught there in past years.
The upper James is again at or above flood stage. So, it looks like another week with frustrating conditions there.
Lake Anna has been good for the stripers, bass and the crappie. The stripers are mainly being caught from the splits to the upper stretches of both arms. Swim baits and even topwaters have been good. Over 19 pounds won the most recent Winter Series Bass tournament out of Sturgeon Creek Marina. The bass have been responding well to jigs in rocky areas. Crankbaits and swim baits have been good, too. Alabama rigs are working for both the stripers and the bass. The crappie are being caught from the bridge areas as well as deeper brush piles. Minnows on slip floats have been working best.
The crappie action remains good at Kerr Lake, as it often does. Bridges, brush and floating docks around deeper areas have been good. Side imaging and forward facing sonar are extremely useful for pinpointing crappie, as well as other species. Action has been increasing for crappie in area ponds also.
— Compiled by Lily Betts