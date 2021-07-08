Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE

Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday surface water temperatures were in the mid-80s on Wednesday. The lake level was about two inches above the top of the dam. The surface water was light brown and very slightly cloudy in the central lower lake, with more cloudy water out deep, on windy shorelines and in some creeks.

A few small blue cats and bullheads were on flats, along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, and when active, they hit on live minnows and cut bait. Crappie were in multiple patterns and moderately active. A few crappie were in creeks, usually in deeper areas near wood cover. Most crappie were near creek mouths, on flats or on channel edges in the main lake. They were frequently around cypress trees, wood cover such as brush piles or near the dam. A few crappie were scattered on shoreline flats in the main lake, especially early in the day. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, tubes, curly tail grubs and small swim baits.