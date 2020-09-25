North Carolina State at Virginia Tech: 3 keys for the Hokies

THREE KEYS FOR VIRGINIA TECH

1Find a rhythm: That sounds simple, but with all the personnel issues Virginia Tech has dealt with the past three weeks and the four-day pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Hokies may need a few series to settle into this game.

2Limit sloppiness: Between the scattered preparation for the season and the fact that this is the season opener, Virginia Tech has to guard against committing the slew of turnovers, penalties and other assorted miscues that are common in first games.

3Protect the quarterback: Whether it’s Hendon Hooker or Braxton Burmeister behind center, the Hokies need to slow down a Wolfpack defense that recorded six sacks in its opening win over Wake Forest. North Carolina State’s defensive line is coached by former longtime Tech assistant Charley Wiles.