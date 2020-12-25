Saturday's NFL capsules

The skinny: Tampa Bay will clinch its first playoff berth since 2007 with a win (or a Bears loss Sunday) as Tom Brady is set to start his 298th career game to tie Brett Favre’s QB record. … Tampa Bay has been outscored 59-7 in the first quarter while going 3-3 over the last six games. The Bucs have outscored opponents by an NFL-high 99 points in the second half. … The Lions will be missing several coaches, including interim head coach Darrell Bevell, due to COVID-19 contact tracing. ... Detroit QB Matthew Stafford played with banged-up ribs against the Titans and is expected face the Bucs. … The Lions are giving up an NFL-high 31.1 points per game. Prediction: Buccaneers 34-23

The skinny: Arizona has won its past two games and is alone in the No. 7 and final spot in the NFC playoff race. The Cardinals are trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. Arizona can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the 49ers and Chicago loses or ties against Jacksonville on Sunday. … ... Cardinals LB Haason Reddick has five forced fumbles in his past two games. He’s the first player to do that since Pittsburgh’s James Harrison in 2007. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins has 103 catches for 1,324 yards in his first season with Arizona. Hopkins is first in the NFL in receiving yards and second in catches. He’s also caught six touchdown passes. . ... C.J. Beathard will make his first start at QB for the 49ers since 2018 with Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens injured. Beathard lost nine of 10 starts in 2017-18 and has a 77.2 career passer rating. … The 49ers are the second team in the past 13 seasons that will finish with a losing record the season after losing the Super Bowl. Carolina went 6-10 in 2016. Prediction: Cardinals 23-20