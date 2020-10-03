Virginia Tech at Duke: 3 keys for the Hokies

TECH’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1 Remember last year: But don’t be consumed by it. In its impressive opening win over North Carolina State, Tech came out hot, then hit a lull before finishing off the Wolfpack. If that same lull hits in this game, the Hokies can just think back to the 45-10 beating the Blue Devils administered them last season in Blacksburg for a shot of motivation.

2 Turn Duke over: The Blue Devils committed seven turnovers in last weekend’s loss at UVA, throwing five interceptions and losing a pair of fumbles. In all, David Cutcliffe’s bunch has coughed the ball up a league-high 14 times in its three games. Tech forced a pair of turnovers in its opener against North Carolina State, leading to 10 points.

3 Run the ball: The Hokies piled up 314 rushing yards in the win over the Wolfpack, including getting 104 from Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert in his Tech debut. They’ll face a far stouter run defense this week. The Blue Devils give up 3.7 yards per carry, the seventh stingiest mark in the league. Herbert and Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear don’t want Tech’s success on the ground to be a one-game blip.

