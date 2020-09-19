Weekly stock news

For the week that ended Sept. 18. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Brady Cl A .22 from .2175
Innovative Ind Properties 1.17 from 1.06
Investcorp Credit Mgmt .18 from .15
Microsoft .56 from .51
New York Mortgage Tr .075 from .05
Ready Capital .30 from .25
STORE Capital .36 from .35
Reduced
Herman Miller .1875 from .21
Special
Apollo Investment .05
Smith and Wesson Brands .05
Utz Brands .05
Stock
Arrow Financial Corp 3pc
STOCK SPLITS
This week
resTORbio Inc 1 for 7 reverse split
Trex Co 2 for 1 split
— The Associated Press