Weekly stock news
Wall Street

Weekly stock news

For the week that ended Sept. 18. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Brady Cl A .22 from .2175

Innovative Ind Properties 1.17 from 1.06

Investcorp Credit Mgmt .18 from .15

Microsoft .56 from .51

New York Mortgage Tr .075 from .05

Ready Capital .30 from .25

STORE Capital .36 from .35

Reduced

Herman Miller .1875 from .21

Special

Apollo Investment .05

Smith and Wesson Brands .05

Utz Brands .05

Stock

Arrow Financial Corp 3pc

STOCK SPLITS

This week

resTORbio Inc 1 for 7 reverse split

Trex Co 2 for 1 split

— The Associated Press

